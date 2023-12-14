The Italian Ministry of Culture describes the Roman Domus, more than 2,000 years old, as a true “authentic treasure”.

Italian archaeologists have recently unearthed a stunning, unique Roman dwelling reputed to have a “unparalleled” mosaic of shells, marble and precious glass. colosseum in Rome.

This luxurious residence, dating from the late 2nd century BC to the end of the 1st century BC, has been described by Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano as an “authentic treasure”.

Three large ships ride the waves in mosaic toward a coastal city, its walls punctuated with small towers and porticoes in a scene depicting how the lord of a more than 2,000-year-old house, or domus, was victorious in battle.

brought to light after archaeologist Discovered in 2018 as a series of walls, the Domus extends over several floors. Only a few rooms have been excavated so far, and excavations will continue until 2024.

heart of domus

Located around the atrium, the main room of the Domus is a banquet hall styled as a grotto, which was used during the summer months, the ministry said.

It says that the owner, a nobleman who may have been a senator, would have entertained guests with “spectacular water games”, thanks to lead pipes fitted between the decorated walls.

But what makes this discovery extraordinary is…an extraordinary wall covered with so-called ‘rustic’ mosaics, which is unique in terms of chronology and the complexity of the scenes depicted.”

a mosaic miracle

The mosaic depicts a series of seashells, Egyptian blue tesserae, pieces of precious glass and white marble, tridents, warships and Celtic-style trumpets.

A particularly interesting aspect of the mosaic is the representation of a coastal town with small towers and porticoes, surrounded by vines and lotus leaves.

The scene, carefully crafted in detail using travertine rock, is set against the backdrop of three large ships floating in the ocean with high sails.

“The representation of a coastal town may indicate a war-like conquest by the owner of the domus, belonging to an aristocrat, possibly of senatorial rank,” the ministry said.

Alfonsina Russo, head of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, expressed her commitment to making this historical gem accessible to the public.

Other recent Roman discoveries

Elsewhere in the world of archaeological discoveries, the remains of a roofed theatre, marketplace and river port have been discovered on the site of a Roman city.

A study led by the University of Cambridge revealed that the ancient Roman colony Interamna Lirenas, located in central Italy, was a prosperous city.

Contrary to previous beliefs, evidence at the site indicates that its decline began approximately 300 years later than previously thought.

Through analysis of pottery recovered from the excavations, researchers determined that the city in southern Lazio resisted decline until the late 3rd century AD.

At its peak, the settlement, now a mostly agricultural area, could have housed about 2,000 people, according to the study.

