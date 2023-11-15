ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel company, has entered the additive manufacturing market as a steel powder supplier. The company is building an industrial-scale inert gas atomizer in Aviles, Spain, to produce steel powder for AM technologies such as laser powder bed fusion, binder jetting and direct energy deposition.

The atomizer, which will begin production in January 2024, will have production capacity for large batch-sizes – from 200 kg to 3 tonnes – and an initial annual capacity of 1000 tonnes. This will enable ArcelorMittal to supply significant quantities of steel powder with consistent quality, reliability and traceability, meeting the high standards and specifications of the AM industry.

The atomizer will produce powder from scrap steel using renewable electricity – atomizing with industrial gases produced by renewable energy, and will use recycled and reusable packaging solutions.

A new business unit, ArcelorMittal Powder, has been established to commercialize the production of atomizers. The steel powders will be offered in size ranges suitable for all existing powder-based metal AM technologies in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and energy industries. They can also be used in the latest technological developments such as brake disc coatings being developed to help automotive OEMs and Tier Ones comply with the EU7 regulation on particulate emissions. A layer of powder deposited on the brake disc provides wear and corrosion resistance that significantly reduces braking particle emissions.

“We are proud to launch a new business unit, ArcelorMittal Powder, which reflects our vision to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in the steel industry. By producing and supplying steel powder for additive manufacturing, we are expanding our portfolio of advanced materials and solutions for the future of manufacturing. “We believe steel has great potential to become the material of choice for additive manufacturing due to its versatility, performance and sustainability,” said Gregory Ludkowski, chief executive officer of global research and development at ArcelorMittal. “The additive manufacturing industry has grown phenomenally over the past decade and is expected to grow by double digits over the next 10 years. While steel powder production is a new venture for ArcelorMittal, we are confident that our metallurgical expertise and solutions-based approach will provide our customers with the support they need to improve the quality and reliability of their additive manufacturing projects.

Colin said, “Additive manufacturing is an area we have been investing in and building our capabilities for many years, and now we are ready to scale up our production and provide our customers and partners with a reliable supply of high quality steel powder. And competitive sources are prepared to provide.” Houtz, CEO of ArcelorMittal Powder. “From our facility in Spain, we will offer a range of steel powders to suit our customers’ needs. Innovative and disruptive technologies like additive manufacturing not only allow us to think about changes in the design and manufacturing process of many parts and components used today, but also one of the inherent sustainable characteristics of steel – its recyclability. Takes advantage.

Context

Marketed under the AdamIQ brand name, ArcelorMittal’s product portfolio will include stainless steels (316L, 430L, 17-4PH), tool steels (H11, H13, M300) and low alloy steels (a dual-phase alloy; 4140 equivalent). Building on its metallurgical expertise, ArcelorMittal’s research and development team dedicated to AM technologies and steel powder production intends to add more steel powder products for customers to test in 2024.

The company is now looking to increase its participation in the AM market and intends to enhance its steel powder offering in collaboration with customers and industrial partners, mirroring its successful approach with its S-in Motion program in the automotive sector. Design and co-engineer projects.

ArcelorMittal has been producing steel powder in a pilot atomizer at its AM laboratory in Aviles since 2018. With its dedicated research and development facilities and more than 50 full-time researchers, ArcelorMittal has developed a detailed understanding of the interactions between steel alloy design, atomization parameters and metallurgy. , AM process parameters, and final properties of printed parts.

Through its AM and Digital Research Centre, ArcelorMittal has already collaborated with customers and partners on various projects, such as the development of a generative design steel motorbike chassis, optimizing AM productivity through software algorithms, and, With a JV partner, produces over 1,600 tons of different spare parts per year for its own 10 steel plants.

why now?

Two factors helped ArcelorMittal decide that now was the right time to enter the steel powder market. First, the belief that additive manufacturing, while still in the embryonic stage, offers exciting development potential, and there are significant benefits to be gained from having an early partner able to drive the direction of development. Secondly, the feedback from industrial customers was that batch-to-batch quality variation is a significant issue affecting the reliability and repeatability of production and thus hindering the widespread use of AM in large production. Furthermore, the trend towards larger AM machines, prompted the decision to build an atomizer with larger batch sizes.

Source: www.voxelmatters.com