ArcelorMittal completes the sale of ArcelorMittal Temirtau

8 December 2023, 08:40 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) today announced that it has completed the sale of its Kazakh steel and mining operations ArcelorMittal Temirtau to state-controlled direct investment fund Kazakhstan Investment Corporation (‘QIC’).

ArcelorMittal and the Government of Kazakhstan have been in discussions for some months to agree on a permanent route for the integrated steelmaking asset located in the Karaganda region.

Under the terms of the transaction, ArcelorMittal is to receive $286 million at closing and $250 million in repayment of outstanding intra-group dues. ArcelorMittal will also receive an additional sovereign-fund guaranteed payment of $450 million as repayment of the intra-group loan, to be paid in four equal annual installments.

All of ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s assets (please see the Company’s Consolidated Accounts and Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release) have been transferred on an ‘as is’ operating basis, meaning QIC now assumes control and accountability for the operations of ArcelorMittal Temirtau. Has been taken over, whose name will be changed.

ArcelorMittal has also donated approximately $35 million to the Kazakhstan Khalkina Foundation, focused on health care and education projects in the Karaganda region.

ArcelorMittal is the world’s leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal’s revenues were $79.8 billion and crude steel production was 59 million metric tons, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tons.

Our aim is to produce smarter steel that has positive benefits for people and the planet. Steel made using innovative processes uses less energy, emits significantly less carbon and costs less. Steel that is clean, strong and recyclable. Steel for electric vehicles and the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies during the transition this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at our heart, we will support the world in making that change. We believe this is the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, ​​​​Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

