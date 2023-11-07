Arbitrum DAO passes proposal to allow ARB token staking

The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) of Ethereum-based layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum has passed a proposal that enables users to stake the network’s native token, ARB, in exchange for rewards.

The proposal was issued on 30 October, and voting concluded on 6 November, with 66% of ARB holders voting in favor of the proposal and 33% voting against it.

The Arbitrum DAO treasury has grown significantly, currently holding an additional reserve of 3.54 billion ARB and 69 million ARB tokens that were unclaimed during the recent airdrop of the network. The DAO deemed it appropriate to share the growth of the treasury with token holders, so staking was proposed.

“We believe that the Arbitrum token needs a staking mechanism. We propose to create a mechanism that distributes ARB to token lockers. A locking mechanism will incentivize long-term token holders and become a fundamental building block for future token utility offerings,” the team said.

The organization believes that implementing the staking mechanism will significantly increase the crypto community’s interest in the Arbitrum ecosystem and will be a major step towards introducing various forms of revenue sharing in the future.

The Arbitrum Coalition, a governance forum made up of Blockworks Research, Gauntlet and Trail of Bits, will track the impacts of the staking mechanism for 12 months, providing quarterly updates and qualitative reporting to the community. The Coalition will make recommendations on a sustainable incentive model that is best suited for the ARB token.

During the 12-month trial period, ARB holders can lock their tokens for up to 365 days, extend or pause their lock time, and claim rewards earned according to their weight. The user’s weight is proportional to their lock time.

The proposal had five voting options: funding the staking mechanism with 1%, 1.25%, 1.5%, or 1.75% of the total ARB supply, for 100 million ARB, 125 million ARB, 150 million ARB, or 175 million ARB tokens. Accounting. , respectively. The option suggesting financing the mechanism with 1% of the total ARB supply received more votes.

Before staking begins, the DAO will issue another proposal to decide on a service provider, related contracts, and an auditor for implementation. Once the contracts and audits are complete, they will be made available to the community for review for two weeks and then deployed to Arbitrum.

