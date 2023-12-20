AR SmartGlasses, the must-have geek gift of 2023

Priced at $349 – $600, these new video smartglasses are a whole new category of assisted reality, which traditionally means placing a monitor in or around your field of view, like the original Google Glass. The new display glasses put a big screen right in front of you. It’s the only thing you see, and the screen is big, like 45% of your visual field. They’re all great for screen expansion for media consumption, game playing or mobile productivity. Instead of looking down at the screen in your hand, you can now sit up and look ahead. If you have a geek on your list, they’ll really love these.

New TCL RayNeo Air 2 video smart glasses for a big screen experience on the go. reneau

Reno Air 2 AR, the ultimate mobile media display glasses, $349. A smartphone viewing accessory that provides a 201″ high-def screen on the go. We love these glasses, but compatibility is an issue. If you have an iPhone 14 or any with a Lightning port, you’ll need to pay $99. will be required mirascreen To go with it.

$499 Xreal Air2. xreal

Xreal Air 2 smart glasses simulate 330-inch screen, $339. This new line of mobile phone accessories offers the biggest, brightest screens ever. I recommend buying it for $119 axial beamAn essential iPhone adapter that allows you to place screens of different sizes around the room.

Rokid Max AR Smartglasses Rokid

Rokid Max AR Glasses, Big Screen on the go. $399. One of the best is also the most expensive, but we like it at $199 Rokid Station, a great Android device for watching streaming and downloaded videos without Wi-Fi. The lightweight Station Controller makes media consumption on the Rokid Max feel more like the TV watching experience on your living room couch.

Virtue. $395. I first met Vercher at CES last year, fresh from his win as one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2022. It was plug and play with my iPhone 15 and the older Samsung Galaxy 10 worked well too. The screen dimming feature, focal adjustment and excellent Harman audio are best in class. The Spacewalker app turns Virture into a 3DOF experience, and makes the phone your controller. Check device compatibility, as some iPhones and iPads require an adapter.

The Solos AirGo3’s detachable wing allows for interchangeable styling. solo

Solos Airgo3, wearable chatgpt, $299. There are no displays or cameras on these smart smartglasses, which use AI as their operating system.

Ray-Ban Stories. meta

Meta Ray-Ban Stories 2. $299. Our friend, Moore Insights analyst Anshel Sag, took great care in this lengthy review of Meta’s new iteration of the Ray-Ban Stories: “The latest collaboration between Meta and Luxottica marks a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Ray-Ban Stories. Is a symbol. Powered by Qualcomm’s AR1 Gen 1 platform, these glasses offer advanced features like better camera capabilities (12MP photos, 1920 x 1440 video), increased storage (32GB), and enhanced wireless connectivity. Notable upgrades include IPX4 water resistance, a sleek design, and 36 hours of battery life with the charging case. The inclusion of Meta AI enables voice commands and messaging, increasing day-to-day usability. Despite needing improvement in some areas, such as video frame rate and sustained use battery life, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are a huge step forward in wearable technology, combining style, functionality, and a strong value of $299, which Indicate leadership of Meta. The growing smart glasses market.” But things are about to get even cooler because Meta is starting to turn the useless camera on Stories into a very useful computer vision sensor (as I predicted they would do when when it is introduced early this fall).