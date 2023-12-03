AR Rahman performs in Abu Dhabi, unveils his new song

ANI | Updated: December 03, 2023 21:23 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE]December 3 (ANI): Music legend AR Rahman attended the UAE’s 52nd National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi and unveiled ‘Song of Hope’.

On the special occasion, AR Rahman and the 52-member female Firdaus Orchestra paid special tribute to the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

At the event, which brought together patients, health care professionals and respected dignitaries, Rahman announced his upcoming song, born out of a collaborative effort between Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings.

Speaking at the event, Rahman said, “The idea is to create a song of hope. It’s a song to honor all those who are working selflessly. The world needs hope today. I hope That this song will bring peace, understanding and happiness. My prayers for all those who need to recover in this hospital.”

Firdaus Orchestra and an unprecedented group of 50 others filled the corridors of the hospital during a program called ‘Singing for the Children of Zayed’. The event paid tribute to the teachings of Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, who called the children of the future the strength of the country.

After a powerful rendition of the UAE national anthem, the musicians performed a specially curated list of songs, including Dance, Baroque Flamenco, Orzazate, Ecstasy of Gold and Spirit of Rangeela.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings shared his views. He said, “Today, on the UAE’s 52nd National Day, I would like to thank AR Rahman and the Firdaus Orchestra. This collaboration is a reminder of the teachings of His Highness Sheikh Zayed, who talks about the children of the future, who are The strength of a great country.”

As the final notes echoed across the transformed spaces of Burjeel Medical City, ‘Singing for the Children of Zayed’ left an indelible mark on the audience, exemplifying the enduring power of music to unite and uplift spirits.

Meanwhile, the multi-faceted, musical talent composed his first music for the Mani Ratnam directorial ‘Roja’ and since then there has been no looking back.

In a career spanning nearly three decades, the global icon has two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe and 15 Filmfare Awards to her name. (ANI)

