AR platform actually launches ‘Fandime’ NFT to reward users with exclusive movie-related content TechCrunch – Business News – Business News

Traditionally, being a die-hard film fan has meant collecting physical memorabilia like signed posters to show dedication. However, in recent years, many companies have begun to bet on digital collectibles to become the new symbol of fan devotion.

Really (formerly MovieBill) – an AR platform that offers digital collectible movie tickets and interactive experiences related to the latest blockbuster movies – announced a partnership with blockchain platform Avalanche to help power its “Fandime” NFTs , which is a new way to connect with movies. , studio. the audience. The company also announced today that it is expanding its AR collectible tickets to cinema partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Korea, Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

There are three ways to earn FanDime tokens – attending movie theaters and events, purchasing merchandise, as well as interacting with realme’s AR experiences such as weekly trivia, scavenger hunts, and a “Pop-a-Corn” game in which popcorn is popped. Is popped. Is placed. Bucket. This involves throwing away kernels. Users can also purchase FanDime directly from the realme app (available on iOS and Android devices).

Each FanDime gets a unique blockchain-based ID and it is minted on Avalanche’s blockchain network and stored in the user’s Realme account.

The company explained that users can redeem FanDime for digital rewards, AR content related to the film, special occasions, “AR trophies, and wearable face filters.” Tokens can also be used in reality games, such as increasing playing time for trivia and gaining extra lives and levels for the bucket toss game.

Amazon is like that. The production company recently released a collectible still for the hit psychological thriller “Saltburn.”

“Augmented reality is the future of content and media. Blockchain is the future of data. If we combine those two things, which is what Really is doing today, we believe we are ahead of the game,” James Andrew Felts, founder and CEO of Really AR, told TechCrunch. “In particular, augmented reality brings an entirely new user interface to our interactions with the digital. As we move from 2D screens like smartphones and desktop computers to 3D screens like headsets and holograms, our interactions with the digital world will become more tactile and more personal. Blockchain unlocks the possibility of a digital file actually being yours, in the same way as any physical item or object is in the real world. In many ways, the intersection of Web3 and AR will make our digital world more human and more familiar.

Next year, Reali will expand the ways users can earn FanDime tokens and redeem rewards. For example, users will be able to purchase movie tickets and merchandise through their Realme account, receive discounts, and collect FanDime tokens while watching content at home.

Felts told us that in the long term, Reali plans to create original AR content and branch out into areas other than the entertainment industry.

“We will be bringing ‘Really Originals’, which will be first-to-market AR stories that you can experience on your coffee table or in your backyard… Our digital collectibles program is expanding to include other sectors and industries like travel, retail, Is expanding to. Is expanding till. , and play. Ultimately, this content network will also be a place where brands can reach audiences with 3D messages at scale,” Felts said.

Really was founded in 2017 and attracted the most attention from movie fans when it teamed up with Regal Cinemas to launch exclusive AR content, including interviews and AR games, for the release of “Avengers: Infinity War.” To date, Regal customers have claimed over four million of Regal’s AR collectibles across 200 wide-release films, including “The Marvels,” “Napoleon,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Wish.” Including latest titles like. ,

“At the beginning, our aim was to provide the best entertainment experience to the most dedicated customers – those willing to spend premium prices for premium content. At the time, AR represented a cutting-edge way of viewing content. Looking back, we were ahead of our time and now, as AR/VR has become mainstream, we are able to use our technology to engage moviegoers with immersive experiences that draw them back to theaters en masse . Come on, get it. Brings me back.

Source: techcrunch.com

