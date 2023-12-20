AQUAE unveils unprecedented sustainable finance ecosystem at COP28 UAE

Aqua Impact Exchange Company LLC

The launch event and panel discussion was organized by The Art of Living Foundation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via IBN – AQUAE, a revolutionary ecosystem using blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies, announced its launch at COP28 in the UAE. The launch event was organized by the prestigious Art of Living Foundation. The event, aptly named “Biodiversity Harmony: AQUAE’s Holistic Approach to Conservation, Sustainable Finance and Collective Consciousness”, featured a panel discussion with eminent speakers, including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Dr. was involved. Vin Menon, Co-Founder and CEO of AQUAE Impact, Amir Dosal, Co-Founder and President of AQUAE Impact and Chair of the Global Partnership Forum, Owais Sarmad, former Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Climate Change and Gaurav Monga, Acting Head of UN Resources on Climate Change Mobilization and participation.

AQUAE is emerging on the global stage in collaboration with the Art of Living Foundation, an organization renowned for its commitment towards environmental protection. With a holistic approach to sustainable finance, AQUAE offers an innovative ecosystem that not only advances the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but also biodiversity credits through the creation of bankable and insured digital sustainability-based assets. It also plays an important role in preserving biodiversity.

In line with the Art of Living Foundation’s impressive initiatives, which include planting 100 million trees and rejuvenating 70 rivers, the launch of AQUAE emphasizes a shared commitment to environmental conservation. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living Foundation, said: “The launch of AQUAE is an important step towards a harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. The Art of Living uses technology to enhance our efforts in conserving biodiversity. is consistent with the core of the Foundation.” value, and we believe it will inspire positive change globally.”

Conserving biodiversity through sustainable finance: AQUAE’s mission aligns with the Art of Living Foundation’s initiatives

At the heart of AQUAE’s mission, in coordination with the Art of Living Foundation, is an unwavering commitment to preserving biodiversity – an essential aspect of global sustainability. The platform uses cutting-edge blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to capture biodiversity credits. This revolutionary approach not only addresses the urgent need for biodiversity conservation but also provides a sustainable financing mechanism for organizations and investors. Dr. Vin Menon, Co-Founder and CEO of AQUAE, expressed his views on how the platform will work towards creating meaningful social impact: “AQUAE stands as a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on our planet is. We are not just building a financial platform; we are building a solution that significantly contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals. AQUAE is a bridge between financial prosperity and environmental protection, harnessing technology to drive positive change. “Demonstrates power.”

Biodiversity and Sustainable Finance: A win-win scenario supported by AQUAE

Recognizing the urgency of tackling biodiversity challenges, AQUAE offers a unique solution that encourages the conservation of biodiversity with the help of digital assets. These digital assets represent a concrete connection between financial investment and the protection of ecosystems, wildlife and natural resources. This innovative approach not only promotes responsible investment practices but also aligns economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Following the successful panel discussion and launch event, Gaurav Monga, Acting Head of Resource Mobilization and Partnership for UN Climate Change, commended the event and highlighted how the mission of the Art of Living Foundation and AQUAE is in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Helps in: “This initiative not only aligns with the goals of environmental protection, but also serves as a commendable contribution in advancing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The program has also contributed to the conservation of biodiversity and “Provides a remarkable blueprint for collective action to address the critical challenges of climate change, highlighting the vital role partnerships play in achieving the SDGs.”

About AQUAE

AQUAE is a specialized ecosystem dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by capturing biodiversity credits to translate into bankable and insured sustainable-based digital assets through blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technologies. The organization provides end-to-end solutions for sustainable finance, including advisory, setup, tokenization, market facilitation, and more. AQUAE’s platform, which covers both primary and secondary markets, operates as a social enterprise, combining profit generation with social and environmental benefits to create a positive impact on society and the environment. For more information visit: AQUAE Impact

About Art of Living Foundation

The Art of Living Foundation, founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is a global non-profit dedicated to promoting peace, well-being and stress alleviation. Operating in 180 countries, the Foundation offers programs that blend ancient knowledge with modern technologies. Through meditation and holistic education, it positively impacts millions of people, promoting compassion, service and sustainable living.

