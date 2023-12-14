New York, December 14, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, today announced the availability of its G4 Doorbell at Apple Store locations and on apple.com in various countries in Europe and Oceania.

The G4 Doorbell has a wide range of smart capabilities, including compatibility with Apple Home. As a battery-powered doorbell that supports HomeKit Secure Video, the G4 Doorbell enables users to view live and recorded video in the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Securely stores up to 10 days of recording history in iCloud1 Using on-device intelligence, a HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV running as a home hub can determine when a person, animal, When the vehicle or package is present. Users can also identify who is at the door based on people tagged in the Apple Photos app and recent visitors identified in the Home app. Other features of the G4 Video Doorbell include 1080p resolution video recording, wireless and wired installation, and local storage with a microSD card or SMB NAS2.

“Acera is thrilled to offer the G4 Doorbell to customers at Apple Store locations and apple.com around the world,” said Kathy Yu, senior vice president of global business and strategy. “Support for Apple Home and HomeKit Secure Video in the G4 Doorbell, and now easy availability in Apple Stores, provides tremendous convenience for Apple Home users looking to create a secure, seamless, and smart home experience.”

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 is now available in more than 100 Apple Store locations in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, Doorbell is also available for purchase on apple.com in several European and Oceanian countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

For more information about Video Doorbell G4, please visit our website.

HomeKit Secure Video requires a supported iCloud+ plan and a HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV as a home hub. Neither a microSD card nor NAS storage is included.

