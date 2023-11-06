Aptos, ApeCoin, Avalanche (AVAX), ROSE Prepare for More Pollution

Many major cryptocurrencies are preparing for major drops as their next token unlock is about to take place. These unlocks caused more tokens to come into circulation, diluting existing investors.

Aptos (APT), a relatively new blockchain, will be one of the top platforms unlocking more tokens this month. According to TokenUnlock, Aptos will unlock over $173 million worth of tokens on November 12. These new tokens will go to the Aptos Foundation, key contributors, investors, and the community.

Aptos has been in the process of unlocking over the past few months and this trend will continue. Furthermore, only 18% of the total tokens have been unlocked so far. Yet, despite this, the APT token has surged more than 50% from this year’s lows, bringing its market capitalization to more than $1.7 billion.

The second coin that will see more tokens in the market is ApeCoin (APE). AppCoin, which was created by the founders of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), will unlock more than $22 million worth of tokens on November 12. It has been one of the most active networks in terms of unlocks this year.

ApeCoin’s APE token is already up more than 47% from this year’s lowest point, largely due to the recent crypto bull run. Still, its fundamentals are quite weak due to the unlock schedule and the fact that NFTs are not performing well. Last week, OpenSea revealed it was laying off hundreds of employees.

Avalanche (AVAX) is another crypto that will have a token unlock event this month. Developers will unlock over $170 million worth of tokens on November 24th. The majority of these tokens will go to strategic partners, foundations, teams, and airdrops. Avalanche has already unlocked over 397 million AVAX tokens.

Oasis Network will also unlock more ROSE tokens this month. The developers will issue more than $34 million worth of tokens, representing more than 1% of the tokens in circulation. Other tokens to watch would be dYdX, SingularityNET, Flow, and GMX.

Token unlocks are common in the crypto industry because of how cryptocurrencies are funded. Typically, developers will come up with a vesting schedule that will show when new tokens will be unlocked.

Some cryptocurrencies mitigate this dilution risk by implementing regular token burns. Token burn is when they remove tokens from circulation.

Source: www.banklesstimes.com