Apps that use AI to undress women in photos

(Bloomberg) — Apps and websites that use artificial intelligence to undress women in photos are growing in popularity, according to researchers.

Most read from Bloomberg

According to social network analysis company Graphika, 24 million people visited strip websites in September alone.

According to Graphika, many of these strip or “nude” services use popular social networks for marketing. For example, since the beginning of this year, the number of links advertising undressing apps has increased by more than 2,400% on social media, including X and Reddit, the researchers said. The services use AI to recreate an image so that the person is naked. Many services only work with women.

Read more: No laws protect people from deepfake porn. These victims fought back

These apps are part of a worrying trend of non-consensual pornography being developed and distributed due to advances in artificial intelligence – a type of fabricated media known as deepfake pornography. Its dissemination runs into serious legal and ethical hurdles, as photographs are often taken from social media and distributed without the subject’s consent, control, or knowledge.

Graphika said the rise in popularity coincides with the release of several open source diffusion models or artificial intelligence that can create images that are far better than those created just a few years ago. Because they are open source, the models used by app developers are available for free.

“You can create something that looks really realistic,” said Santiago Lakatos, an analyst at Graphika. He said previous deepfakes were often blurry.

An image posted on She was about to take off her clothes, which could provoke harassment. Meanwhile, an app has paid for sponsored content on Google’s YouTube, and it appears first when searching with the term “nudify.”

A Google spokesperson said that the company does not allow ads that contain sexually explicit content. We have reviewed the ads in question and are removing ads that violate our policies.” Neither X nor Reddit responded to requests for comment.

In addition to the increase in traffic, the services, some of which charge $9.99 per month, claim on their websites that they are attracting lots of customers. “They’re doing a lot of business,” Lakatos said. Describing an undressing app, he said, “If you believe them, their website advertises that it has over a thousand users per day.”

Non-consensual pornography of public figures has long been an Internet scourge, but privacy experts are growing concerned that advances in AI technology have made deepfake software easier and more effective.

“We’re seeing this being done more and more by ordinary people with ordinary goals,” said Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. “You see it among high school kids and college-aged people.”

Many victims never learn about the images, Galperin said, but even those who do may struggle to get an investigation from law enforcement or raise money for legal action.

There is currently no federal law banning the creation of deepfake pornography, although the US government prohibits the creation of these types of images of minors. In November, a North Carolina child psychiatrist was sentenced to 40 years in prison for using apps to remove clothes from photos of his patients, under his law under a law banning the generation of deepfake child sexual abuse material. It was the first lawsuit of its kind.

According to the app, TikTok has blocked “undress,” a popular search term associated with the service, and warned anyone searching for the term that it may be “associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines.” It is possible”. A TikTok representative declined to elaborate. In response to questions, Meta Platform Inc. also began blocking key terms associated with searches for undressing apps. A spokesman declined to comment.

(Updated with additional information in ninth paragraph. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the apps were free.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com