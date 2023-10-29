The co-founders of crypto analytics firm Glassnode believe a huge amount of capital will flow into Bitcoin after regulators gave the green light to a spot-based BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Glassnode co-founders Jan Happel and Yann Alleman, who share the handle Negentropy on the social media platform X, Tell Trillions of dollars of institutional capital are waiting for the spot market BTC ETF.

“The launch of the Bitcoin Spot ETF is reshaping the financial landscape in unprecedented ways. There is growing demand for more than $15 trillion in assets from companies seeking Bitcoin spot ETF approval.

Once the Bitcoin ETF spot gets the green light, the emerging institutional FOMO (fear of missing out) could potentially fuel the bullishness, taking us to new highs in the crypto market.



Last week, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said that financial giant BlackRock is already funding its own BTC ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust.

Looking at Bitcoin price action, Glassnode co-founders say BTC is starting to cool off after rising to nearly $35,000.

“It’s safe to say that the Bulls won this week, at least for now. After several days of gains, BTC has finally stabilized and lost some momentum, sending the price down to around $34,000.

Future ETF approval could lead to even greater gains; However, due to market dynamics they will be short-term ‘sell news’ programs.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $34,076.

