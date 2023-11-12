Approach: Reprogram Computer Science at Georgetown

Georgetown University’s reputation often inspires hope that a degree will open particular doors to lucrative careers. Yet, unlike other students in fields such as consulting, finance, and foreign policy, computer science (CS) students at Georgetown do not receive the same benefit of the university’s prestigious name during the recruiting process for professional careers in technology.

When applying for top technology internships, the application usually includes a dropdown box to select your college. The options listed are 15 to 20 of the nation’s top-ranked schools for computer science and, finally, a polite “other.”

Georgetown and its students strive to be exceptional, yet we often end up in the “other” category for CS.

To break out of this “other” category, Georgetown should reform its CS curriculum to focus more on modern tools and technologies commonly used in the industry that will be recognized by top technology companies.

Often, students point to two factors that limit our CS program – the size of the department and the focus of the university. According to College Raptor, our CS program is smaller, with about 34 computer science majors per grade, compared to about 300 international relations students or 150 finance students.

When used effectively, there is a unique advantage that smaller departments can offer. Unlike larger institutions, students can receive personal attention and guidance from faculty.

Georgetown is praised primarily for its achievements in the humanities and business. Despite this, I do not believe that Georgetown’s CS program cannot be excellent simply because Georgetown is primarily a humanities-oriented school.

In technology, the ability to think critically and solve challenging problems are two of the most sought-after skills.

Our university attracts and produces some of the brightest minds in the country, but when it comes to lucrative software engineering jobs, the problem isn’t Georgetown students’ ability to learn complex ideas at a rigorous university.

Rather, the problem stems from a lack of relevant experience in building software with industry-standard technologies. Any computer science student will tell you that the most effective way to learn to code is actually coding.

However, experience coding small, individual projects in C++ for just one class is not attractive to companies hiring for technical roles. I spoke to a recruiter from a major technology company this summer, and his comments confirmed what I suspected: Georgetown students are incredibly smart, but woefully underprepared. While we are taught important theory and fundamental CS concepts, we lack the structured experience of applying these concepts to new, modern problems.

These companies want to hire students who not only understand basic computer science concepts, but also have real-world experience solving new problems, collaborating on large projects, and developing applications with modern technologies.

This doesn’t mean that the heavy theoretical focus and individualism of a CS major isn’t valuable. However, this curriculum alone fails to prepare students for success in the rapidly evolving, collaborative technology industry.

Students will have to bear the responsibility of filling this gap.

For example, I helped found Hoya Developers, a software development club that works to supplement the academic CS curriculum with essential opportunities for students to gain experience working on collaborative projects. . Placed into teams of six to eight students, our members are immersed in an internship-like environment, working with their classmates to build websites and mobile applications for real-world clients.

Many top technology companies expect student interns to already have experience with the tools and skills they promise to offer through their internship program. Because of this, it has historically been difficult for Georgetown students – especially first-year and second-year students who may not be exposed to certain critical CS skills in their curriculum – to secure notable internships.

Hoya developers aim to change that.

The success of Hoya Developers proves that there is a strong desire among our CS students to collaborate on building projects and pursue technical careers. When applying for internships and jobs, members now have real-world tech projects to show. We are equipped with modern technical knowledge which companies really value. And beyond the pre-professional realm, we have a new ability to harness the collective creativity and ingenuity of our student body to create extraordinary products.

Hoya developers have started to bridge the gap between CS curriculum and the modern tech industry. However, at the university level, Georgetown should also commit to providing more pre-professional opportunities and preparation for CS students to break out of the “other” category.

CS students are ultimately eligible to benefit from the Georgetown name, and the university is responsible for following the path set by Hoya developers to tailor the CS program to best enable students to succeed in the tech industry.

Reid Uhlik is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences.

