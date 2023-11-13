appointment of board member - Business News

Valorek

Meudon (France), 13 November 2023 – At its 12 November session the Group Board of Directors decided to add Mr Luciano Ciani as a member of the Valorec Board of Directors. Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Luciano Ciani will be proposed at the Group’s next shareholder meeting on 23 May 2024.

Mr Siani has held key leadership positions within the Vale Group for approximately 15 years, most of which as a senior member of the Vale Executive Committee. He has been Group Financial Officer until January 2023 and most recently Executive Vice President Strategy and Business Transformation.

Prior to Vale, Mr. Ciani worked for 14 years for the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) in various senior roles related to export finance, capital markets and infrastructure assets. He has represented the bank on the boards of several large Brazilian companies. Prior to this, he also worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

The Board of Directors considers that Mr. Luciano Ciani qualifies as an independent member under the criteria set out by the AFEP MEDEF Corporate Governance Code.

Mr. Siyani has also been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

Valorec’s board of directors is composed of eight board members, including 42% women and 71% independent board members.

About Vallourec

Valorec offers premium tubular solutions for the energy sector and some of the most demanding industrial applications. Its offerings range from oil and gas wells in extreme conditions to high-performance mechanical equipment, solutions for the hydrogen, CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage), geothermal and solar markets.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, ticker VK), Vallorec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for the deferred settlement service.

In the United States, Valorec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, ticker: VLOWY). The parity between ADRs and Vellorec ordinary shares has been set at 5:1.

For further information please contact:

Attachment

Source