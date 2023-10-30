Appointing Frimpong-Boateng as IMCIM president was the biggest mistake ever – Akosua Manu

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu, has indicated that former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has been appointed as the chairperson of the dissolution. The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) is probably the biggest mistake made by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Akosua Manu, a member of the communications team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the appointment of Professor Frimpong-Boateng was a mistake because he failed to take action when he was in charge of the country’s effort to curb illegal mining (galamsey) . ,

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program on October 30, 2023, the NPP communicator said the former minister is easily pointing fingers at people now that he is out of office.

He said, “As far as I am concerned, whatever he has said till date, he himself has no moral authority. Because when it mattered, when he sat in the chair, he made it almost impossible to fight – as he said.

“… I don’t understand why you had this position, you say nothing, you did nothing, and when issues come up you look the other way. When the issue came up, some of us defended it based on what he said,” he said.

“You can turn around and start pointing fingers,” Akosua Manu said. Putting him in that position would be the biggest mistake ever. Because if he himself knew all these things, especially about his son’s involvement, he should not have even dared to do it.”

background:

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has made several allegations of corruption in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, including allegations that the government was protecting illegal miners (galamseyers) operating in Ghana. Has been. ,

In a recent interview with AFRICAWATCH magazine, Professor Frimpong also said that he rejected a $5 million bribe to approve a judgment debt of over $88 million to the private company, Apex Pollution Company Limited.

He said it was a government official who took the decision to include the company in payment of the judgment debt, even though the company had not done any work.

“Sometime in July 2020, when I was in the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, I received a letter from the Ministry of Finance requesting my approval for payment of judgment debt of US$ 88,247,246.63, please I To repeat, US$88,247,246.63 to Apex Pollution Control Company. I could not believe my eyes. There were a lot of red flags in this. The Environment Ministry had signed an agreement with the company in 2014 to monitor vehicle emissions, but the project was not implemented at all.

“The company claimed it invested $6,613,520.63 in the project and sought a judgment loan. Someone decided to involve the company in arbitration for the government, and in addition to the alleged initial investment of $6,613,520.63, offered the company $20,006,226 for return on investment and $61,627,500 for loss of income for 13 years. And this reached a whopping sum of $88,247,246.63,” he was quoted as saying in the October/November 2023 edition of AfricaWatch magazine.

He said, “Apex Pollution Control Company was to get about $82 million without doing any work. Very shocking! According to me there were many irregularities in it. I could see that a huge scam was in front of us. And I didn’t want to be a part of it”.

The former Minister of Science and Technology further said that he was told that the former Minister of State (in charge of Finance), Charles Adu Boahen, was possibly behind the move when he confronted the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta. Case.

“The whole matter was very suspicious. I spoke to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta about it and he told me that the then Deputy Finance Minister Charles Adu Boahen was probably behind it. Soon after some people from Apex Pollution Control Company came to meet me in my office and offered me a bribe of US$5 million to clear the judgment loan for them. I rejected it and told him to disappear from my office,” he said.

Watch his comments in the video below:

#fightagainstgalamsey: Pro. Making Frimpong Boateng the President of IMCIM was the biggest mistake ever; He has no moral right to say the things he is saying now – @cozyozy #goodmorningghana #metrotv pic.twitter.com/UI6mvbC9kl – Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) 30 October 2023

Source: ghanaweb.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are those of the authors and do not reflect the opinions of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility, legal or otherwise, for the accuracy of its content. Please report any inappropriate content to us and we will evaluate it on priority basis.

Featured video

Source: www.bing.com