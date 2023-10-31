Apply to jobs faster with AI Resume Builder, now only $39

Get this AI resume tool now at 91% off.

stacksocial

Finding a job takes a lot of hard work and time. According to CNBC, this can take several hours every day, which feels like a job in itself. Since AI is changing the landscape of almost everything, why not let AI help you find your dream space?

Before Black Friday, from November 1-9, you can get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for just $39, a savings of $429. This tool could also be a useful gift for a recent college graduate or loved one looking to change careers.

This useful tool boasts a 2x faster, ATS-friendly resume builder to aid your efforts. With an easy-to-use interface, thoughtful features, and a built-in AI engine, users can use a simple drag-and-drop to easily rearrange the look of their resume. It also offers user-friendly toggles and advanced design capabilities to ensure that your resume looks highly professional, organized, and has enough space for all your information.

AI Resume Builder helps you make your resume more your own with customizable resume sections, the ability to add links to social media like LinkedIn and online portfolio, and a space for a profile image to stand out from other applications. It also supports Grammarly integration to ensure that your resume is well-written and error-free, as well as Markdown shortcut support.

With this lifetime subscription, you can create up to 10 resumes per month, making it easy to develop different resumes for different job vacancies. AI Resume Builder is available on mobile and desktop and includes updates. However, this offer is available only for new users.

Say goodbye to the frustration of creating a resume and say hello to a powerful tool that enables you to present your skills and experiences with confidence. Gift yourself or a loved one a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for $39, now through November 9 at 11:59pm PT.

Source: www.zdnet.com