To promote bioentrepreneurs, the American Cancer Society’s BrightEdge has unveiled its new BrightEdge Entrepreneurs program. Aimed at accelerating the transition of cancer-focused innovations from research laboratories to the healthcare market, the program is scheduled to launch on February 5, 2024.



The 10-month initiative will support groups of 6 to 8 entrepreneurs, providing them with the necessary training, mentoring and funding. The program targets scientific innovators who are ready to take their initial business ideas and develop them into viable companies dedicated to cancer diagnosis, therapeutics, medical devices and digital health solutions.

According to the group’s website, BrightEdge Entrepreneurs offers a rigorous curriculum addressing key business development areas including market analysis, regulatory pathways, intellectual property management, team building and investor relations. Each educational session will be led by industry experts, ensuring that participants gain top-tier business insights.

An integral part of the program is one-on-one mentorship, which connects each entrepreneur with an experienced advisor in the biotech field. These advisors will provide personal guidance and support throughout the program.

Participants are not required to incorporate their company at the time of application. However, before the program can begin they must formalize their business and secure the necessary technology rights. According to the group, “As per the program requirement, newly formed companies will accept an initial BrightEdge equity-based SAFE investment of $100K to support salaries, travel, legal and miscellaneous company expenses during the program period.”

There are even more investment opportunities available, with the potential for an additional $250K after six months. Additional funding is dependent on the entrepreneurs’ ability to develop a clear plan and demonstrate progress and effective leadership.

The program will culminate in a final pitch event where entrepreneurs can present their businesses to a curated group of angel investors, family offices and early-stage VCs with the goal of securing further funding.

Applications are now open with the closing date being November 17, 2023. The selection of participants will be announced on December 14, 2023. Those interested in applying can visit the program’s website for details and application form.

According to its website, BrightEdge aims to assemble “a portfolio of companies to attack cancer from every angle.” Listed companies include Mercy Bioanalytics, Vincere, Neveris, CellCentric, Persephone Biosciences, Lunit, AlpheusMedical, Cygnal, TaylorMade and more.

