Applied Materials, Gap, ChargePoint, Ross Stores, Expedia, and More Stock Market Movers

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analysts’ estimates, but the stock was falling after a report detailing a U.S. Justice Department investigation of the semiconductor maker. Reuters reported that Applied Materials was under criminal investigation by the Justice Department for sending its equipment to a Chinese company without the required licenses. The company said it is “cooperating with the government and is committed to compliance and global laws, including export controls and trade regulations.” The stock fell 5.2% and was the leading decliner in the S&P 500.

Gap’s ( GPS ) third-quarter adjusted earnings beat analysts’ estimates and same-store sales fell less than expected in the period. The retailer confirmed its full-year revenue outlook, with chief financial officer Katrina O’Connell saying, “The progress we are seeing is balanced with a prudent view of the economic and consumer environment in which we operate.” Have been.” Gap shares jumped 28%.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) was falling 36% after the electric-vehicle charging company said it expected revenue between $108 million and $113 million in the third quarter, down from previous expectations of between $150 million and $165 million. and replaced its chief executive and head. financial Officer.

Ross Stores (ROST) third-quarter earnings were better than expected and the discount retailer forecast fiscal year profit between $5.30 and $5.36 per share, compared with previous guidance of between $5.15 and $5.26. The stock rose 8.4%.

US-listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) were down 1.9%, extending sharp losses since Thursday, when the Chinese tech company said it would expand its cloud computing arm, citing risks to business from recently expanded US export controls. Will not proceed with the closure. Advanced computer chips.

Expedia (XPE) rose 4.5% to $135.62 after Evercore ISI upgraded shares of the online travel agency from Inline to Outperform and raised the price target to $200 from $135. At Evercore, Airbnb (ABNB) was downgraded to Inline from Outperform. The stock rose 0.6%.

(BJ) was down 2.6% after the warehouse retailer missed third-quarter same-store sales estimates and lowered same-store sales growth guidance for the fiscal year.

Copart (CPRT), the world’s largest auctioneer of salvaged vehicles, reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales and the stock rose 2.8%.

Hubbell (HUBB) at JPMorgan was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral and the price target was raised to $335 from $333. Shares of the electrical and utility products maker rose 3.1% to $298.43.

