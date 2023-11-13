Applications invited for Cycle 14 of Qatar’s XLR8 Mentorship Program – My Startup World – All about the world of startups!

Qatar Science and Technology Parks (QSTP), member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the opening of applications for Cycle 14 of its mentorship programme, XLR8. Now in its eighth year, XLR8 is an intensive 10-week program that helps promising innovators and entrepreneurs determine whether their tech-based ideas are commercially viable, give them market fit, secure customer traction and growth. By providing the tools and advice needed to assess. Investor awareness.

Mohammed Zebian, Program Manager – Acceleration at QSTP, said: “QSTP provides a supportive environment for emerging innovators and entrepreneurs to build, launch and grow their technology businesses. The XLR8 programme, which aims to strengthen Qatar’s innovation ecosystem Part of our ongoing efforts has inspired hundreds of local innovators to pursue their ambitions and develop the necessary skills.

“Equipped with such knowledge, graduates of this program are better prepared to begin their journey as a startup. We invite innovators to apply for the upcoming cycle of XLR8 and take advantage of the mentorship from industry leaders and the opportunity to learn from successful entrepreneurs.”

The XLR8 program is open to teams of up to five members, all of whom must be residents of Qatar. During the programme, participating teams will strive to transform their technology-based ideas into early prototypes through intensive workshops and practical mentorship, which will also put them on the path towards developing an entrepreneurial venture. XLR8 is not open to existing private companies.

Mentorship sessions will be held within QSTP’s Innovation Hub, and teams will have access to co-working spaces.

31 startups have been launched through the XLR8 program since its inception, and approximately 190 teams comprising more than 460 individuals have benefited from its high-quality mentorship.

Applications are open until December 2, with the program launching on December 10. For more information about the XLR8 program and to apply for this year’s cycle, please visit

Source: mystartupworld.com