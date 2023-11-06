Applications are open for the Small Business Technical Assistance Exchange Grant Program

Updated: 6:10 PM EST November 6, 2023

Applications opened on Monday for the third round of funding for the Small Business Technical Assistance Exchange grant program. Vermont has committed $1.25 million in funding, which will go toward 183 small business projects across the state. This round of funding prioritizes small business owners who are part of marginalized groups, including women, veterans, BIPOC, people in prison, people with disabilities, people in very rural areas, LGBTQIA+, Vermonters 25 and older. Including people of younger ages and those 55 and older. , Chelsea Bardot Lewis, chief operating officer of Working Fields, said the majority of her clients are formally incarcerated individuals or people with a history of substance abuse or homelessness. He said that such grants will not only help in growing their business but will also boost their confidence. “I think mostly what happens is that people feel like they are seen and appreciated and like there is help out there,” Bardot Lewis said. “Even a little money to connect to some resources. It can be lonely, especially for an entrepreneur in the early stages. So, to feel like there’s some support to help you move forward is a huge thing.” Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation partnered with Working Fields, Vermont Womenpreneurs, Mercy Connection, Community Resiliency Organization to help small business owners and has partnered with the Vermont Professionals of Color Network. Navigate the application process and determine what type of funding they need. “A lot of people are trying to do it on their own, and sometimes they don’t know how to ask for help, or feel like help isn’t accessible,” said Meiko Ozeki, co-founder of . Vermont Women Entrepreneurs. “And then, the pressure of one’s identity also plays a role.” Applicants can receive up to $4,000 for a project, but they must meet certain requirements to be selected. Requirements include being a small business in Vermont that has been in operation for at least 12 months at the time the application is submitted. Applicants must have an average annual revenue of more than $5,000 and less than $5,000,000 and have fewer than 50 employees. The projects should be completed within six months and end by the end of May 2024. Projects can range from website building, photography, legal assistance, financial advice and more. You can find the link to the application here.

Source: www.mynbc5.com