November 10, 2023
Applications are open for the 2024 Black Girls Dream Fund


By stacey jackson

9 November 2023

Applications for the 2024 grant cycle of the Black Girls Dream Fund are now open for submission through December 4.

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) is accepting applications for a new cycle of Black Girls Dream Fund grants.

The consortium, coordinated by a group of Black women, launched the new fund on November 7 to continue its efforts toward providing resources and support to Black women-led organizations whose initiatives intentionally empower Black girls and women in the South. Makes. According to a press release, the collective invites applications to be submitted by December 4 at 11:59 pm EST for the 2024 grant cycle.

“The Black Girls Dream Fund is an important step toward achieving our $100 million goal,” said LaTosha Brown, founder of Southern Black Girls.

Malika Berry Rogers, executive director of Southern Black Girls, said the grant program is a “movement of change” with a mission to unleash the potential of Black girls and young women.

Southern Black Girls addresses the lack of philanthropic investments that fund programs focused on Black women and girls in the South.

A report published by Ms Foundation titled Pocket Change: A Data Brief on Organizations Serving Black Women and Girls in the United States Found an unequal distribution of foundation funding to organizations supporting Black girls and women. Southern Black Girls is committed to reaching its $100 million goal over the next decade. The group has supported 221 Black women-led organizations and 700 girls across the South with $3.7 million in awards.

“By investing in Black women and girls, we are investing in a brighter, more equitable future for our communities. “Indeed, we invite all those who share our vision to join our movement as it is about giving wings to the aspirations of our next generation who will undoubtedly change our world for the better,” Brown said.

According to the Southern Black Girls website, the Black Girls Dream Fund seeks to support Black women-led organizations that support girls and women through projects related to education, health and wellness, economic opportunity, social justice, leadership and empowerment. We do. The fund supports 13 states in the Southern Region, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, East Texas, West Virginia, and Virginia.

Notification of awards will begin in January 2024.

Related Content: Shiro Games launches crowdfunding campaign to empower women of color in gaming

