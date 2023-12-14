Applications are now open for JLNO’s 2024 Women Entrepreneur Fellowship Program

NEW ORLEANS (Press Release) – The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) Women Entrepreneur (WE) Fellowship presented by Fidelity Bank Power – a one-year program supporting women business owners with funding, mentorship and in-kind support – now Accepting applications. 2024. Applications are due January 8, 2024.

In the US, 42% of businesses are owned by women, employing more than 9.4 million workers nationwide. Entrepreneurial success can be achieved by increasing access to female mentors, resources, and role models. As a women’s training organization, JLNO’s diverse, professional membership is uniquely positioned to guide women seeking to advance their endeavors.

“The WE Fellowship goes far beyond providing financial support to a small business. This aligns with JLNO’s mission to develop women’s capacity by providing mentoring, training and support,” says JLNO President, Ashley Cangelosi Llewellyn. “Created in 2016, the program emphasizes women’s unique capacity for creative endeavors and perseverance, providing examples to which women and girls can aspire.”

JLNO’s VE Fellowship Committee reviews each submission and selects six finalists who will meet individually with a development consulting firm to prepare a 10-minute pitch. A judging panel will select the 2024 Fellows.

“In the past, our VE Fellows have gained knowledge, connections, and exposure through the pitch process,” says Diana Vasquez, chair of the JLNO VE Fellowship Committee. “We know that women entrepreneurs are essential to our local economy and community. The program provides an opportunity to develop their potential while providing a platform to showcase their products, talents and skills.”

In addition to mentoring and support services from JLNO, the 2024 Fellows receive a $5,000 cash grant provided by Fidelity Bank Power, access to meeting space at JLNO’s newly renovated Uptown headquarters, access to JLNO’s Get on Board nonprofit board training program, Will get tuition, strategic business consultation. Trapwise’s services, a feature story in JLNO’s Lagniappe publication, and a year’s complimentary membership in the Junior League of New Orleans.

“Fidelity Bank believes in the power of diversity and inclusivity, and the WE Fellowship grants are a testament to our commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs,” said Tammy O’Shea, chief marketing officer, Fidelity Bank. “By providing financial resources and support, we aim to foster innovation, growth and success within the women-owned business community.”

Previous JLNO V Fellowship winners include Pilar Homecare, Bomb Ass Fro, Water Block Kidz, Cocktails & Sons and Windowsill Pies. The WE Fellowship program and pitch competition are made possible by Fidelity Bank Power and TrapWise.

To be eligible, women must own at least a 50% stake in an enterprise, have been in operation between one and five years and be earning less than $750,000. To learn more about the WE Fellowship Program or apply, visit jlno.org.

Source: www.myneworleans.com