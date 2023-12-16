Recalled applesauce pouches that caused several children to fall ill from lead poisoning may have been intentionally contaminated, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Jim Jones, FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, said that although the investigation is still ongoing, indications point to a deliberate act to poison Purdy.

“We’re still in the middle of our investigation,” Jones said in an interview with Politico. “But so far, all the indications we’re getting are leading to a deliberate act on the part of someone in the supply chain and we’re trying to figure that out.”

Weis, Wanabana and Schnucks are three brands that have sold contaminated pouches and they all have ties to a manufacturing facility in Ecuador. The facility is being inspected by the FDA.

Jones told POLITICO that he thought the facility did not believe that contaminated applesauce would end up in countries with a strong regulatory process.

“My instinct is that they didn’t think this product would end up in a country with a strong regulatory process,” Jones said. “They thought it was going to end up in places that didn’t have the ability to detect something like this.”

The FDA continues to look into several theories as to why and by whom the applesauce was contaminated, but the agency currently believes it was economically motivated. Essentially, the content could be altered to make the products appear to be of higher value in order to sell the products at a higher price.

Jones told Politico that despite the United States’ existing food safety laws, it is always difficult to “absolutely prevent” intentional contamination.

An FDA spokesperson also said that the agency has “limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers who do not ship products directly to the US because their food undergoes further manufacturing/processing before export.”

Elevated lead levels in children were first noticed in a standard blood test by state and local officials, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to help reduce lead exposure in children under age 6. Has been done

“We’re going to pursue that data and find whoever is responsible and hold them accountable,” Jones said.

