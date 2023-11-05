Apple’s Vision Pro headset will be available exclusively in Apple Stores

Customers looking to purchase Apple’s Vision Pro headset will have to plan on visiting one of the company’s stores.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s FYQ4 earnings call this week, “There has never been a product like Vision Pro, and so we’re intentionally only bringing it to our stores, so we can focus a lot on the last ” Its miles.”

Cook added, “We will be offering demos in stores and it will be a very different process than the normal grab-and-go process.”

The plan mirrors what we heard from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in July. In July, Gurman said Apple would require customers to make an appointment at one of its retail stores to purchase the device, a strategy similar to how it launched the original Apple Watch in 2015.

In addition to showcasing the new devices, an in-store appointment helps ensure customers get a pair of glasses that fit them correctly, it also allows Apple to assist customers who need Prescription lenses are required to be added to the product.

Gurman also suggested at the time that Apple planned to introduce the product first in major markets such as Los Angeles and New York before expanding to other parts of the country.

Aside from Cook’s comments on last week’s earnings call, Apple hasn’t made any official announcements about when and how the Vision Pro will be available, beyond the fact that it will be limited to US markets before expanding to other parts of the world. Expected to arrive.

The device is expected to retail for $3,500 and will be available in limited quantities initially.

