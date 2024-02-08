Apple’s Vision Pro headset is being resold overseas for $5,000

(Bloomberg) — The limited release of Apple Inc.’s Vision Pro headset is fueling a resale market that’s driving the device’s price far beyond its $3,500 starting price.

On Japan’s Mercury Marketplace, the base 256GB model sold for ¥800,000 ($5,400), sellers on China’s Taobao are asking 36,000 yuan ($5,000) and a seller on Singapore’s Lazada is asking S$8,500 ($6,300) for the device. In Hong Kong’s bustling Mong Kok, an electronics importer specializing in getting gadgets quickly asks HK$35,800 ($4,580), with prices changing on a daily basis. His advice: It’s best to wait.

Cupertino, California-based Apple put the Vision Pro on sale in a limited number of stores in the US earlier this month, with a detailed setup and customization process for each buyer. The company wants to ensure an optimal first experience with its virtual reality glasses – which it calls a spatial computer because of the hand gestures used to control them.

Questions remain about how big the consumer market is for so-called extended reality (XR) devices, and especially devices with a price like the Vision Pro. But the initial specification of the gadget is driving up the prices.

“Our observations show that inflated prices on unofficial channels are reaching up to 40,000 yuan for Vision Pro units,” said Evan Lam, analyst at Counterpoint Research. “However, these purchases likely represent a limited supply, originating from external markets and deviating from typical consumer behavior.”

IDC analyst Brian Ma said the drive to acquire early units of the new device comes from a variety of sources. According to Ma, in addition to dedicated Apple fans, foreign software developers as well as industry players and rivals will want to get hands-on experience immediately to figure out their next move.

Apple’s main rival in this field is Meta Platform Inc., a pioneer in VR with its Quest glasses. While not in the same price bracket as the Quest Vision Pro, there is an incumbent: Finland’s Varjo Technologies Oy. Founded by former Nokia engineers, Varjo has a long list of enterprise customers for its XR Glasses, which cost more than $3,990 and are used for tasks like pilot training and industrial design visualization.

–With assistance from Gao Yuan and Takashi Mochizuki.

