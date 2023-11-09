Apple’s trade-in program will give you gift cards in exchange for your old electronics

Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto/Shutterstock / Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto/Shutterstock

If you’ve been eyeing the new iPhone 15, Apple recently announced a trade-in program that may make it easier to understand the smartphone’s $799 sticker price.

WATCH: I Stopped Buying Things from Amazon and Here’s What I Learned

Search: How to get cashback on your everyday purchases

When you trade in your old device, you can get up to $650 in Apple gift cards, which you can apply toward your new phone or other Apple products.

The trade-in value depends on the age, model, and condition of the phone. An iPhone 14 Pro Max can net you up to $650 in Apple gift cards, while an old iPhone 7 with no cracks and in working condition can net you up to $40.

Your other Apple devices also have value as trade-ins. An Apple Watch Ultra can cost up to $425, while the Series 8 can set you back $190. Trade-in values ​​for an iPad range from $45 to $580, while a Mac computer can be worth $115 – up to $1,360 for a sophisticated Mac studio machine.

No Apple device? No problem!

If you have an Android device and are ready to switch to an iPhone, you can still trade it in with Apple. Samsung Galaxy phones, from the Galaxy Note 8 to the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, range in price from $35 to $340.

Google Pixel phones range from $35 to $140.

How does the Apple Trade-in Program work?

You can call an Apple Store for an estimate. At the store, you can trade-in or recycle your electronics on the spot. You can use your trade-in credit right away in-store, or you can receive an Apple gift card to use on a future purchase.

If you don’t want to leave your home, you can get an estimate online and Apple will send you a pre-paid shipping label to return your device.

Stores with layaway in 2023: expanding your purchasing power

Prepare your electronics for trade-in

Apple recommends doing a few things to prepare your device for trade-in or recycling.

First, unpair any Apple Watch devices and any Bluetooth devices you want to keep. If you’re returning an Apple Watch, all you need to do is unpair it from your iPhone.

If you’re returning an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer, back up the device so your data isn’t lost. Sign out of iCloud, iTunes, and the App Store and, in the case of a computer, also sign out of iMessage.

If you’re returning a Mac computer, once this is done, you can format your hard drive and reinstall macOS. If you’re returning an iPad or iPhone, don’t delete device data. An expert will help you do this after evaluating the device to determine your trade-in value.

Recycle other electronics for free

If you have other random devices, like cables, cases, printers, iPods, monitors, or smart speakers, Apple will recycle them for free. Apple will send you a pre-paid shipping label to print and you can send the device to Apple for recycling.

According to the website, recycling devices, even if they don’t have trade-in value, could help Apple reach its goal of achieving a net-zero carbon impact by 2030.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Apple’s trade-in program will give you gift cards in exchange for your old electronics

Source: finance.yahoo.com