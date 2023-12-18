Apple's stock has fallen after the company stopped selling Apple Watch.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) fell more than 1% on Monday before bouncing back slightly after the company said it would stop sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the coming days. Apple will remove the watches from its online store by noon on December 21 and from physical stores by December 24.

The decision to remove the watches comes after the International Trade Commission (ITC) ordered medical device maker Masimo (MASI) a limited boycott in October to stop Apple from importing and selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the US.

This triggered a review period during which the Biden administration could veto the orders. The review period ends on December 25. Apple is pulling its watches ahead of time to make sure it’s in compliance if the White House doesn’t come to the company’s aid.

“Apple strongly disagrees with this order and is pursuing a number of legal and technical options to ensure that the Apple Watch remains available to customers,” the company said in a statement.

“If the order is upheld, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as quickly as possible,” the company said.

The fight over the watches relates to a patent disagreement between Apple and Masimo over whether Apple misappropriated Masimo’s blood oxygen sensor technology in its devices.

The ITC found in favor of Massimo on some of its claims and against the company on others, but the result was the same. Apple must either lift the monitoring, appeal the orders after the review period ends on December 25, or reach a settlement with Massimo.

Importantly, this restriction only applies to sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sold directly through Apple. So, if you go to Best Buy or any other place that has them in stock, you can still buy them after December 21st and December 24th. However once the stock runs out, Apple will not be able to import any new versions. Watches to America. However, Apple will still be able to import and sell the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch line is one of Apple’s most successful accessories. Not only does it provide the company with user lock-in to keep consumers connected to its ecosystem of products, but it also serves as a means for users to sign up for Apple’s Apple Fitness+ subscription service.

Apple does not report individual sales numbers for its watches. Instead, the company reports sales as part of its wearables, home and accessories business. That segment generated $39.8 billion in revenue in the company’s fiscal year 2023, making it Apple’s third-largest business behind the iPhone, which earned $200.6 billion last year, and Services, which accounted for $85.2 billion in revenue.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple Watch is the world’s best-selling smartwatch, capturing 22% of the global market by Q3 2023. India’s Fire-Bolt and China’s Huawei are the second and third best-selling watch companies, capturing 10% and 9% of the market respectively.

