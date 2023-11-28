Apple's smart ring technology may not be limited to just fingers

The patent details refer to ring-shaped and ring-shaped smart devices, but the technology could be used for much more

Smart rings on fingers, smart bracelets on ankles, and smart lanyards around the neck – far beyond the Apple Watch and AirPods, Apple has extensive plans for a new wearable.

There have been so many patents and patent applications from Apple regarding smart rings that there is no doubt that the company is taking this wearable item seriously. But for the first time, a newly granted patent makes it undeniably clear that there’s more to the idea of ​​this device than simply putting a ring on a finger.

Apple’s “Electronic System with Ring Device” proposes a smart ring, and repeatedly uses the example of it being worn on a finger. But this time, it is specifically called an example – an example among many other possibilities – because all

Apple’s patent shows controls on the side of the smart ring device, but doesn’t detail them

Apple cares that it has a “ring-like shape.”

The patent states, “The ring device may have a ring shape that allows the ring device to be worn on a body part of a user,” (e.g., the user’s wrist, hand, foot, ankle, neck, head and surroundings). /or other part of the body).”

Like any company, Apple writes its patents in a way that is as broad and even vague as the US Patent Office allows. But rather than just being a way that Apple can later sue anyone for making a ring-shaped smart device, it goes into detail about the use cases.

Much of that detail relates to what other devices the ring-shaped device can interact with. So there’s a lot of information about “companion devices”, for example, the wearer can use “hand gestures, pointing input… which includes the user’s body position.”

The patent continues, “Since a Ring device can be worn throughout the day, a Ring device will generally be immediately available to the user.” “This ring facilitates interaction between the device and objects in the user’s environment.”

“As an example, consider a scenario in which a user is walking through a building,” Apple says. “The user sees an item on the shelf that has an NFC tag with information about the item… [the ring] The device can then take appropriate action…”

“For example, [the ring] The device may retrieve a web page…,” it continues. “The information associated with the identifier and/or other NFC tag information that is received… may be presented to the user with the output device [the] device (for example, by displaying this information as a label, an image, or other visual content on a display.”

You won’t find a screen the size of a wedding band on any device. But you can work on string.

Although Apple doesn’t say it, the example of a user wearing such a device while walking through a building is obvious to some other users. For example, it may allow that user access to certain areas of the building, or deny them access to other parts.

This only works if there is some form of user authentication, because otherwise anyone can take a Ring device and go wherever they want.

But assuming there is some intelligent authentication around smart devices, it could equally see Apple selling ankle bracelets to tag individuals when they are released from prison.

Naturally, Apple focuses on what it considers to be more positive uses – although some of this also raises privacy concerns.

Privacy risks in smart ring devices

,[One] Aspects of the present technology are to collect and use information from input-output devices,” Apple says. “The present disclosure contemplates that in some cases, data may be collected that includes personal information data that uniquely identifies or may be used to contact or locate a specific individual.”

The patent states, “Such personal information data may include demographic data, location-based data, telephone numbers, email addresses, Twitter IDs, home addresses, data relating to the user’s health or fitness level (for example, vital Or records may be involved.” signal measurements, medication information, exercise information), date of birth, username, password, biometric information, or any other identifying or personal information.

This suggests that a smart ring, or a smart ring-shaped device of any description, could have health sensors. It’s possible that such a device would obtain that data from an associated iPhone, but doing so would provide no benefit to the user.

For example, if an Apple Watch collects health data from an associated iPhone, the user can see it on the screen. With a ring, at least a literal finger ring, the data won’t go anywhere unless it is spoken out loud.

So either the Ring device has a speaker, or it’s actually able to measure some health data, and then relay that sensor information to another device.

Apple patents that touch on privacy issues always include a large section on the importance of keeping data secure. However, in this case, the privacy section is unusual because it specifies US laws by name.

“For example, in the United States, the collection of or access to certain health data may be governed by federal and/or state laws, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA),” it says, “whereas Health data in other countries may be subject to other rules and policies and should be handled accordingly.”

This patent is credited to four inventors. They include Travis J. McQueen, whose previous work includes research on wall-mounted devices that can track objects within rooms.

Source: appleinsider.com