Apple's "scary fast" upgrade signals its approach to the AI ​​age cnn business

During an Apple product launch the night before Halloween, Apple CEO Tim Cook – dressed all in black at his Cupertino, California headquarters – introduced the next phase of Mac computers, hinting at a more AI-driven . Future.

The focus of the event, which had the tagline “scary fast”, was Apple’s new custom-built M3 chips, the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Pro Max. These processors promise faster computing and graphics and longer battery life, but according to the company, can also better support advances with artificial intelligence because they are made with 3 nanometer technology. The chips will ship with Apple’s latest MacBook Pro and iMac lineup.

“They are the most advanced chips ever made for a personal computer,” Cook said. “This deep integration is something only Apple can provide, and we never stop innovating.”

At a time when companies like Microsoft, Google, and Meta have openly discussed their plans for the AI ​​future, Apple has been less forthcoming. (However, it is reportedly working on its own generative AI tool to rival ChatGPT). Some analysts believe Apple’s vision of how it can support work in the AI ​​field and harness the power of its new chip stems from the Halloween event.

Dipanjan Chatterjee, an analyst at Forrester, said, “Apple may not speak explicitly about AI, but it is well aware that the use cases for this technology are growing rapidly and that unprecedented computing is required for development work. “Strength will be required.” “This is a huge emerging opportunity, and Apple wants a piece of that pie.”

‘So, how hard can it be?,

During the presentation, Apple showed how researchers can perform analysis on the M3 device for complex tasks like DNA/RNA sequencing, which could help detect early-stage cancer or prevent pandemics anywhere in the world. Can help. It also introduced a promo video showing how the Mac could be used to do anything from analyzing ECG signals to mapping the structure of galaxies. “It’s hard work,” an actor says in the video. “But you’re on a Mac,” says another. “So how hard can it be?”

The upgrade comes at a time when Apple is making substantial gains in the traditional PC and laptop market, but still ranks fourth behind Lenovo, Dell and HP in the number of products shipped, according to IDC Research. Apple said it shipped about 26 million Macs in 2022, accounting for 9.1% of the total market (up from 7.8% a year earlier). At the same time, the overall PC market shipped approximately 292 million computers in the same year, a 15% decrease from the previous year.

iPhone and Apple services – like iCloud, Apple TV+ and Apple Music – remain a key revenue driver for the company, but Mac and iPad sales have declined year over year, largely due to weak demand, excess inventory and worsening widespread The economic climate is.

“Apple is expecting a boost in revenue from the new iPhone 15, especially during the holidays, but the situation is that demand is low, especially outside China which is an important market for the brand,” Chatterjee said. “If iPhone revenues slow down, something will have to offset it.”

‘Creating your own sandbox’

However, according to David McQueen, director of ABI Research, it is difficult to predict how the new chip will affect the overall sales of the computer market. He said Apple aims to position itself against Intel, as well as Qualcomm, AMD, NVIDIA and Dell, not only as a performance leader but with chips that support productivity-related AI tools.

McQueen said, “It is a key part of Apple’s strategy to ensure that the performance of its silicon remains on par with or ahead of its competitors.”

Meanwhile, Kieran Jessop, an analyst at UK-based market research firm Canalys, said it’s less about catching Apple and more about “running its own race.”

“Apple’s emphasis on the ‘Pro’ user makes it clear that they are asking developers to maximize the power of their platform…creating their own sandbox for developers to build on,” he said.

While Apple’s vision for the AI ​​era is still not entirely clear, the introduction of the M3 chip for its MacBook Pro and iMac lines “reinforces its commitment to a future rich in AI integration,” he said. .

Source: www.cnn.com