By Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) – Apple saw a decline in the value of smartphone sales during China’s recent Singles Day shopping festival, falling behind domestic rivals Huawei and Xiaomi, data from Counterpoint Research showed. Strong growth has been recorded.

The value of Apple’s smartphone sales declined 4% year-on-year during the two-week sales period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12, the research consultancy said Thursday. In comparison, the value of sales of Huawei and Xiaomi smartphones increased by 66% and 28% respectively year-on-year in the same period.

It said the total value of Chinese smartphone sales during the promotion period increased by 5% year-on-year, driven by growth from Huawei and Xiaomi.

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 models start at 5,999 yuan ($832), while Huawei’s Mate 60 smartphone starts at 5,499 yuan ($763). Xiaomi’s latest Mi 14 smartphone is priced at 3,999 yuan ($555).

Huawei, Apple and Xiaomi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China’s e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba and JD.com did not release sales figures for the Singles Day Festival, a practice abandoned last year, although JD.com said the transaction volume of Apple products reached 10 billion. Yuan ($1.39 billion) on its platform during this period.

Analysts have said the Chinese smartphone market is set to reemerge, with research firm IDC saying sales are expected to grow year-on-year in the fourth quarter after declining for ten consecutive quarters.

Competition among smartphone models escalates ahead of the annual shopping festival, with major Chinese e-commerce platforms offering significant discounts on Apple’s iPhones during the sale period.

Apple released its iPhone 15 series in late September, about a month after Huawei launched the Mate 60 smartphone line powered by Huawei’s independently developed advanced chip.

The Mate 60 series has received significant patriotic support in China and fans say it shows how Huawei has managed to overcome years of export controls by the United States that initially crippled its smartphone business.

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 14 smartphone series in late October, with CEO Lei Jun revealing that sales of the new line had exceeded 1 million units following its release.

Apart from facing competition from domestic rivals, Counterpoint analysts attributed Apple’s sluggish performance to supply chain issues, which have hampered the availability of its new iPhone 15 models.

“Apple’s situation is improving compared to last month, but there still appear to be supply issues,” said Evan Lamm, senior manufacturing analyst at Counterpoint. He said he hoped the situation would become normal soon. ($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Source: finance.yahoo.com