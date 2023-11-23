November 23, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats


By Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) – Apple saw a decline in the value of smartphone sales during China’s recent Singles Day shopping festival, falling behind domestic rivals Huawei and Xiaomi, data from Counterpoint Research showed. Strong growth has been recorded.

The value of Apple’s smartphone sales declined 4% year-on-year during the two-week sales period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12, the research consultancy said Thursday. In comparison, the value of sales of Huawei and Xiaomi smartphones increased by 66% and 28% respectively year-on-year in the same period.

It said the total value of Chinese smartphone sales during the promotion period increased by 5% year-on-year, driven by growth from Huawei and Xiaomi.

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 models start at 5,999 yuan ($832), while Huawei’s Mate 60 smartphone starts at 5,499 yuan ($763). Xiaomi’s latest Mi 14 smartphone is priced at 3,999 yuan ($555).

Huawei, Apple and Xiaomi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China’s e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba and JD.com did not release sales figures for the Singles Day Festival, a practice abandoned last year, although JD.com said the transaction volume of Apple products reached 10 billion. Yuan ($1.39 billion) on its platform during this period.

Analysts have said the Chinese smartphone market is set to reemerge, with research firm IDC saying sales are expected to grow year-on-year in the fourth quarter after declining for ten consecutive quarters.

Competition among smartphone models escalates ahead of the annual shopping festival, with major Chinese e-commerce platforms offering significant discounts on Apple’s iPhones during the sale period.

Apple released its iPhone 15 series in late September, about a month after Huawei launched the Mate 60 smartphone line powered by Huawei’s independently developed advanced chip.

The Mate 60 series has received significant patriotic support in China and fans say it shows how Huawei has managed to overcome years of export controls by the United States that initially crippled its smartphone business.

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 14 smartphone series in late October, with CEO Lei Jun revealing that sales of the new line had exceeded 1 million units following its release.

Apart from facing competition from domestic rivals, Counterpoint analysts attributed Apple’s sluggish performance to supply chain issues, which have hampered the availability of its new iPhone 15 models.

“Apple’s situation is improving compared to last month, but there still appear to be supply issues,” said Evan Lamm, senior manufacturing analyst at Counterpoint. He said he hoped the situation would become normal soon. ($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 1-Euro zone business activity fell again in November, raising recession fears -PMI

November 23, 2023
The ARM company logo on the STM32 microchip grip in the tweezers and the ARM company logo blurred on the background were seen. London, United Kingdom, September 17, 2023

Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on Arm, Jumia, Country Garden and Virgin Money

November 23, 2023

You may have missed

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

UPDATE 1-Euro zone business activity fell again in November, raising recession fears -PMI

November 23, 2023
The ARM company logo on the STM32 microchip grip in the tweezers and the ARM company logo blurred on the background were seen. London, United Kingdom, September 17, 2023

Trending Ticker: Latest Investor Updates on Arm, Jumia, Country Garden and Virgin Money

November 23, 2023
Stock market today: There was a mixed trend in stocks around the world, markets in Japan and America remained closed due to holidays.

Stock market today: There was a mixed trend in stocks around the world, markets in Japan and America remained closed due to holidays.

November 23, 2023
How to gain weight without gaining belly fat? 11 tips to follow

How to gain weight without gaining belly fat? 11 tips to follow

November 23, 2023
BlackRock and SEC include a pair of BlackRock and SEC: It is still not available Q

BlackRock and SEC include a pair of BlackRock and SEC: It is still not available Q

November 23, 2023
Citizens Advice North Herts: Saving money on energy bills

Citizens Advice North Herts: Saving money on energy bills

November 23, 2023