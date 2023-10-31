Apple’s Not So Little Flex, Cupertino Shoots Halloween-Themed ‘Spooky Fast’ Event on iPhone 15 Pro Max – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

apple inc The AAPL “Scary Fast” program finally concluded with a surprise twist – the entire pre-recorded presentation, from start to finish, was filmed using the company’s highest-end models, iPhone 15 Pro Max,

What happened: While Apple has long promoted the iPhone’s camera as a tool capable of producing “Hollywood-quality” content, this is the first time an entire Apple event has been captured using the device.

The entire 30-minute presentation during the Halloween event, unveiling the latest mac The model was shot using M3 chips, the highest-end models of Apple’s latest smartphone series.

Apple’s CEO at the end of the event Tim Cook Thanking everyone, a message appeared on the screen with the tech giant’s logo, “This event was shot on iPhone and edited on Mac.”

It also contained a disclaimer stating, “All presenters, locations and drone footage were shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

For those unaware, the iPhone has long been used in Hollywood for shooting movies.

Directed by “Tangerine” shaun becker was filmed using Iphone 5s And Steven Soderbergh’s The psychological thriller “Unsane” was filmed entirely on one iPhone 7 Plus,

why is it important: Cupertino last month launched the iPhone 15 Pro Max along with other models in its latest smartphone lineup.

The device comes with significant video enhancements including ProRes Log recording capabilities at 60 frames per second, supporting the Academy Color Encoding system, and offering the benefit of 5x optical zoom.

It is worth noting that Cook has been talking about the advanced camera upgrade of iPhone 15 Pro Max for a long time.

He previously shared some photos taken with the device by famous photographers, stephen wilkes And Reuben Wuwhich also received praise Tesla And spacex ceo Elon Musk, “The beauty of iPhone pictures and videos is incredible.”

Photo Courtesy: Apple Inc.

