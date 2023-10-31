Apple's new high-end MacBook Pro comes in black with 128GB of RAM

Along with the refreshed iMac and new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip (and no Touch Bar), Apple is today introducing upgraded models of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max processors . Design-wise, they retain the same look and port layout as their predecessors but now come in a new “Space Black” color that replaces Space Grey.

The machines raise the bar in many ways, from performance to configurability. For example, the M3 Max MacBook Pro can be ordered with up to 128GB of RAM – a new high for Apple’s laptops. Preorders begin today and M3 Pro models will be available on November 7th. M3 Max units will take a little longer to ship and are scheduled to arrive sometime in November.

it Black Black, but definitely darker than space grey. Image: apple

Apple says its new space black finish should be less of a fingerprint magnet than the dark blue “Midnight” MacBook Air. The company attributes this to “a breakthrough chemistry that creates an anodization seal to reduce fingerprints.” That said, I can’t imagine the seal will do much to prevent scratches or scuffs, which shine like bright silver when deep enough. And friends, this is why I go with silver every time. Still, I appreciate that this shade appears much darker than the previous space grey. This feels even more ominous Mighty,

And these machines are definitely more powerful. The M3 Pro has up to a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, with up to 40 percent speed compared to the M1 Pro. You can equip it with up to 36GB of RAM, which is a slight increase from the previous 32GB limit. The M3 Max moves up to a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU. The latest Apple silicon makes it up to 80 percent faster than the M1 Max chip from two years ago.

The M2 chips were already fast powerhouses, so this time, Apple is mostly emphasizing graphics enhancements. This is where the big leap forward is for 3-nanometer M3 chips; They’re all capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which can be a boon for Mac gaming and hardware-accelerated mesh shading. The improved GPU performance is thanks to a feature Apple calls dynamic caching, whereby “the GPU allocates local memory usage in hardware in real time so that only the exact amount of memory needed for each task is used. “

Apple says the M3 Max is 2.5 times faster than the M1 Max. Image: apple

Apple says you can expect up to 22 hours of battery life from the new MacBook Pro – at least in the 16-inch M3 Pro model. The Max’s stamina is generally a little lower because all these GPU cores eat up some power. Elsewhere, these MacBook Pros are identical to the M2 Pro/Max laptops released earlier this year; They still have the bright, contrasting Mini LED display, an excellent speaker system, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe connector for charging. The screen can now reach 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, which is 20 percent brighter than before.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1,999, with the 16-inch model coming in at a base price of $2,499. Prices rise rapidly if you choose the Max chip or start working on more storage and memory: a fully equipped 16-inch MacBook Pro with 8 TB of storage and 128 GB of integrated memory costs $7,199.

If these particular laptops exceed your expectations, there’s always the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the regular M3 chip, which starts at a more palatable $1,599 — if you can live with its 8GB of memory.

