Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) five-year earnings growth lags impressive shareholder returns

The worst outcome after buying shares in a company (without any profit) is that you will lose all your money. But when you choose a company that is really thriving, you can do that. Make More than 100%. For example, the price of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is up an impressive 246% over the past five years. And the share price is up 5.0% in the past week. The company recently reported its financial results; You can learn about the latest figures by reading our company report.

The past week has proven profitable for Apple investors, so let’s see if the fundamentals have impacted the company’s five-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company’s share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Apple achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 16%. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 28% per year over the same period. So it’s reasonable to assume that the market’s opinion of the business is higher than it was five years ago. And this is hardly surprising given the development’s track record.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see more detail).

earnings-per-share-growth

What about dividends?

As well as measuring share price return, investors should also consider total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas share price returns reflect only the change in share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay generous dividends, the TSR is often much higher than the share price return. As it happens, Apple’s TSR over the last 5 years was 260%, which is higher than the share price return mentioned earlier. Thus the dividends paid by the company have boosted it Total Shareholder return.

a different perspective

It’s good to see that Apple has rewarded shareholders with a total return of 28% over the last twelve months. This also includes dividends. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 29% per annum, is even more impressive. It is always interesting to track share price performance over the long term. But to understand Apple better we need to consider many other factors. In this case: we have seen 1 warning sign for Apple You should know about this.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Source: finance.yahoo.com