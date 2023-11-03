Apple’s mixed results hide strength in India, services and future Mac growth

Apple (AAPL) announced better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday, but the weak outlook for Q1 sent shares falling more than 1% in afternoon trading Friday.

Although Apple’s latest results weren’t bad at all — they beat revenue, earnings and iPhone sales — they didn’t bring much solace among investors who were already worried about a slowdown in iPhone sales in China. It also didn’t help that the fourth quarter marked the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year decline in total revenue, down 1% compared to 2022.

And with Apple CFO Luca Maestri expecting “significant declines” in the company’s iPad and Wearables, Home and Accessories business from the September quarter, it looks like Apple is facing serious trouble.

But there were some positive signs in the company’s report and first-quarter guidance that could help the tech giant going forward, including its performance in India and an expected bounce in Mac sales.

India and emerging markets get a boost

Apple has been investing well in India for the last several years. Not only is the company eyeing the country as a new manufacturing hub for its products, including the all-important iPhone, but it has also opened its first physical stores in the region in Mumbai and New Delhi.

According to UBS analyst David Vogt, India accounted for just 4% of total iPhone sales in the 12 months to September 2023, but unit sales in the country grew 31%. This compares with declines in the US, China and Europe.

“We had an all-time revenue record in India,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s earnings call. “We grew very strong double digits. This is an incredibly exciting market for us and is our key focus. Our share in the big market is less. “And so it would seem there is a lot of room there.”

According to Cook, Apple is counting on more people moving into the middle class and better distribution in the country as a boon for its presence.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way things are going right now,” he said.

However, it is not just India. Apple also launched new online stores in Chile as well as Vietnam, where the company set new revenue records.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, welcome people at the inauguration of India’s first Apple retail store in Mumbai, India on April 18, 2023. Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas (Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters)

Mac sales are about to rise again

Apple’s Mac segment has been one of the laggards among the company’s various businesses over the past several quarters. Specifically, in Q4, revenue fell 34% year-over-year from $11.5 billion to $7.6 billion this year, a decline of 34%. But things may change.

During the company’s earnings call, Maestri specifically called out the Mac business going forward, saying he expects year-over-year performance to “accelerate significantly in the current quarter.”

That’s because Apple recently launched its new M3 line of chips, as well as its M3-powered MacBook Pros and iMac. The system should help boost sales even though sales were falling compared to the same time last year.

It’s also important to note that Apple’s iPad and Mac revenues were particularly affected by year-over-year comparisons, which were distorted by a slowdown in production and a surge in sales during 2022. However, how long M3 chips will boost Mac sales remains to be seen. to be seen.

Apple launched its latest MacBook Pros during its Scary Fast event. (Image: Apple) (Apple)

Services are still excellent

While Apple’s hardware sales weren’t enough to bother anyone, the company’s services business was a solid standout.

Revenue rose from $19.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $22.3 billion this year. In fact, Services revenue grew every quarter last year, in contrast to the rest of Apple’s areas, which fell in various quarters.

Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management, wrote, “After a 20-year success story, the Apple flywheel is alive and well, in which consumers buy an Apple product, fall in love, buy another product, Add service, upgrade and repeat.” In an investor note.

Services has long been seen as Apple’s best defense against falling iPhone sales, and even with last year’s decline, Services has been helpful to the company’s margins.

For 2024, Vogt says he expects services revenue to grow 12% compared to 2023, to $95.4 billion.

While concerns are still rife among investors about whether Apple’s hardware segment will improve after a tough 2023, there are several potential opportunities next year, including more MacBooks running Apple’s new M3 chips and, importantly, the Vision Pro headset. Includes launch of. And while it won’t be a huge seller out of the gate, it could come in big numbers in the future.

