Apple's iPhone lineup is selling well, but the Mac is in serious trouble

Apple on Thursday reported record September quarter earnings, with iPhone revenue rising year over year — even with just one week or so of iPhone 15 sales included in the numbers. But all of the company’s other hardware divisions were down, and as CNBC noted, overall sales declined for the fourth consecutive quarter. The company generated overall revenue of $89.5 billion in the quarter.

CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the iPhone 15 lineup is showing stronger initial momentum than the 14 series. “If you look at the iPhone 15 for that period and compare it to the iPhone 14 from the same time in the year-ago quarter, the iPhone 15 outperformed the iPhone 14,” he said, referring to the Pro and Pro Max devices. Both of these are currently supply-constrained.

The Mac business was particularly badly hit, declining 34 percent year over year. So you can see the inspiration behind Apple holding its M3 event earlier this week, where the company introduced updated MacBook Pros and a refreshed iMac. Cook described the current PC consumer market as “challenging.”

“I think the December quarter is going to be a much better Mac quarter,” Cook told CNBC. “We’ve got the M3, we’ve got new products, and we don’t have a comparison event on a year-over-year basis.” Cook claimed that the Mac business was unusually strong for this time last year.

With no new recent models, iPad revenues declined 10 percent. Wearables revenue declined a much smaller 3 percent. As always, Apple’s services unit was a reliable moneymaker and grew 16 percent year over year. “Every major service hit a record,” Cook told CNBC.

Apple’s CEO seems optimistic about the company’s position heading into the holiday shopping season. He added, “We now have our strongest lineup of products yet for the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon neutral Apple Watch models, which will be a big part of our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030.” It’s a milestone.” A press release.

Source: www.theverge.com