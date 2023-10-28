Apple loves to use the iPhone to define what a smartphone means. Why is the iPhone 15 surprisingly failing to live up to that corporate dream? Now, Google has taken advantage.

The launch of the new iPhone is widely seen as a moment that could bring about a change in the smartphone market. While many Android innovations have been clearly telegraphed – in hardware and software – the closed nature of Apple’s ecosystem means it can play its cards close to its chest and surprise the press and public with the shiny former. -Can reveal them all in an avalanche of recorded videos.

Let’s say it can read the public mood correctly. The launch of the iPhone 15 family featured titanium, a legally-critical USB-C port, a new zoom lens, and a move to 3nm technology for the A17 Pro chipset.

These are all solid iterations of previous handsets. Yet a few weeks later, the iPhone 15 launch feels like the last moments of the 2022/23 smartphone season. A few days after launch, Google stormed into New York, tore up the script with the Pixel 8 Pro, and the rest of the Android world picked up the ball and ran toward, across, and toward Apple.

It’s a ball with “AI” written on the side in some Adams-esque big, friendly letters.

Google specifically calls the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro AI-first smartphones, “built with AI at the center for a more useful and personalized experience.” A wide range of features were demonstrated that use multiple AI techniques to improve user experiences, such as editing out individual elements in photos to reduce or emphasize their impact. -Isolating audio, improving text transcription and natural language in Google Assistant.

Qualcomm released a wide range of products last week, but the key part of smartphone AI development came with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This reflects years of AI research and development by Qualcomm. This is reflected throughout the system on chip, including AI in the CPU, GPU, and NPU, as well as the ISP, modem, and sensor hub. With these elements present in the hardware, Qualcomm’s silicon can provide greater performance to AI software.

With the Snapdragon 8 series in premium handsets of many Android smartphones, you can expect everyone to build on this framework, take advantage of the AI ​​capabilities on offer, and ensure that those considering a new smartphone Everyone should know what they can provide.

You can already see the beginning of this process. Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 14 for the Chinese market, which will use the 8 Gen 3, and its AI features are front and center. The company has highlighted its input assistant for writing, better text recognition when scanning documents, a sketch-to-image generator AI process, and the use of AI to help search images.

Honor was present at the Qualcomm event, previewing AI features for its upcoming Magic6 smartphone. It demonstrated a large language module similar to ChatGPT that would run on devices without the need for cloud-based services to help users personalize services. It also demonstrated more creative efforts with AI to bring together photos and videos stored on the phone into one composite video.

Meanwhile, Apple’s key marketing for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max highlights the titanium frame, new zoom lens on the camera, and user-defined action buttons.

It is not that Apple is not using AI technology in the iPhone. As John Gruber points out, iOS 17 features AI-based improvements for auto-correction, and iOS 16 introduces AI-assisted selection tools for editing photos.

Still, if I ask the average consumer whether Apple uses AI, it’s unlikely the answer will be yes. Over the next few months of smartphone launches, every single one of them will feature AI in some form or another, as demonstrated by some gee-whiz tech demos that can be easily replicated when trying out a handset in a store.

Apple’s community will undoubtedly bring up the oft-quoted “Apple does it best, not first” to help explain why it’s losing at least a year of visibility in the AI ​​market.

I’m not sure the waiting method is as comfortable as it sounds; Decades after the Windows market, see the first consumer-focused MacBook with a 15-inch display launched this year; The legally required move to support USB-C on the iPhone after years of a locked-down proprietary system, or the bunch of AAA titles coming to macOS after years of appearing on consoles and PCs — oh, it still has to be. remains.

But we’re sure Apple will do AAA gaming better than anyone, yes?

Apple had a chance to define what AI could mean to consumers around the world, shape that approach to its products, and create its own corporate culture of how AI is delivered. Is. It has missed that opportunity.

What could be a significant movement in the history of smartphones will be driven by the Android ecosystem.

Well played, Google. very nice.

