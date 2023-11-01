Apple’s holiday-quarter forecast threatened by weak China market Huawei

by Yuvraj Malik

(Reuters) – Apple investors will have a big question on their minds when the world’s most valuable company reports earnings on Thursday – will Huawei’s resurgence in China dampen its holiday-quarter expectations?

The company, which will post results for the July-September period, faces stiff competition from Huawei following an uneven recovery in the world’s second-largest economy and strong growth in initial sales of the Chinese company’s new Mate 60 Pro series phones.

Apple’s own iPhone 15 line-up has had a slow start in the crucial international market. Counterpoint estimates that sales of the latest series in China were about 5% lower than those of the iPhone 14 in the first 17 days after launch.

“The strength of the iPhone 15 cycle is the key question in the December quarter,” Bernstein analysts said. He said he expected “dull” sales of the device due to a lack of new features, stressed consumer spending and competition from Huawei.

Huawei sold 1.6 million units of its Mate 60 Pro in six weeks, and brokerages such as Jefferies have said the company could take back a large chunk of the market share in the coming years that it lost to Apple following US sanctions in 2019. Due to which his business was affected.

Those fears, along with a broader decline in tech stocks due to higher interest rates, led to Apple shares falling nearly 14% in the three months to the end of October, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 11% over the same period. .

But signs of economic growth are visible in China. Data released last month showed the economy expanded faster than expected by 4.9% in the third quarter – though slower than the 6.3% expansion in the second quarter – while consumption and industrial activity also rose in September.

The July–September period marks Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter, and the company is expected to set a one percent target for sales growth for the October–December period – its fiscal first quarter that includes holiday season shopping.

Wall Street analysts expect iPhone sales to grow about 6% in the October-December period, according to LSEG data. That’s well below historical levels — excluding the 2022 holiday season quarter, when Chinese COVID-19 cut production of high-end iPhones, the average holiday quarter sales growth for the device over the past four years was 9.2% Is.

However, estimates for the fiscal first quarter suggest an improvement from the estimated growth of 2.8% for the three months ending in September, the largest increase in iPhone sales since the beginning of the year.

Total revenue is still expected to be down about 1% due to continued weakness in iPad and Mac sales, which are expected to fall 15% and 25%, respectively.

Apple earlier this week unveiled new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them. The machines aimed at professional users come at a time when the PC market is showing signs of a pickup after more than two years of recession.

According to research firm IDC, global PC shipment declines slowed for the third consecutive quarter in the July-September period, a sign that the market has bottomed out.

According to Counterpoint, the global smartphone market declined by 8% in this period.

With projected growth of 11.3%, the company’s services business will likely be a bright spot. The segment has often outpaced growth in Apple’s hardware business in recent years and now accounts for about a quarter of its total revenue.

