Apple's future products to feature in-house battery design for extended battery life

Apple is considering the potential of alternative cathode materials, with the aim of increasing the overall performance of its battery modules and consequently increasing the battery life of upcoming Apple products. It appears that the company is launching a more intensive battery development effort than before.

(Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

A customer holds an Apple iPhone 15 on display for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day on September 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Apple’s in-house battery

Apple is reportedly in the process of developing its own proprietary in-house battery design. The company is said to be actively researching alternative cathode materials to enhance the overall performance of its battery modules, with the ultimate goal of increasing the battery life of its upcoming products starting after the year 2025.

9To5Mac reported that Apple’s iPhone lineup is seeing gradual improvements in battery longevity, with progress noticeable since the iPhone 13 series. Apple already labels its batteries as ‘Apple-Designed’, but this new development marks a much deeper effort into battery innovation.

There were signs of anticipation of this strategic move as early as 2019 when Apple recruited a former Samsung SDI executive to lead battery development. Still, the latest iPhone 15 series doesn’t bring substantial upgrades in the battery aspect, as pointed out in our comprehensive analysis of the battery life and charging capabilities of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, based on the latest speculations, Apple is preparing for something new. Apple is actively exploring the possibility of increasing the silicon content within its batteries, moving away from the traditional use of graphite as the anode material in lithium-ion batteries.

Also Read: iPhone ‘Batterygate’ settlement: Apple paid $113M for slowing down battery health devices—Arizona got $5M alone!



Graphite, known for its unique characteristics, has been the preferred choice due to its efficient energy storage and release capabilities. Computer World reported that this ensures the longevity and reliability of mobile device batteries.

While the transition to a silicon-based approach could potentially increase battery capacity and reduce charging times, it presents a significant challenge—silicon expands during the charging process. However, it appears that Apple has created a solution to this extension problem.

Rumors about Apple exploring cutting-edge battery technology have been around since 2019. Even before this, the company was collaborating with suppliers to introduce innovative battery solutions, such as the space-saving L-shaped battery in the iPhone XS.

By bringing battery development in-house, Apple tightens its grip on product design and manufacturing, allowing for tighter control over the quality of its devices. Apple emphasizes its rigorous supplier audits as part of its commitment to maintaining high standards.

Apple’s target ambitions

Apple’s environmental aspirations are nothing short of ambitious, aiming to power all of its products with 100% clean energy by 2030. The effort mandates that all suppliers use electricity derived from eco-friendly sources like solar and wind, Phone Arena reported.

Additionally, Apple’s approach is to produce products exclusively from recycled and sustainable materials. As part of its recent commitment, the company is focusing on incorporating 100% recycled cobalt in all ‘Apple-designed’ batteries by 2025.

Related Article: EU wants Apple to make iPhone battery replacement easier based on new guidelines

ⓒ 2023 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Source: www.techtimes.com