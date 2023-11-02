Apple's fourth-quarter revenue fell to $89.5B

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple has reported its results for the fourth quarter of 2023, in which its revenue of $89.5 billion continues to decline for four consecutive quarters.

Financial results for the fourth quarter, the last quarter of the fiscal year for Apple, were reported by Apple on Thursday ahead of its standard conference call with industry analysts.

For the fourth quarter, Apple managed revenue of $89.5 billion, down from the $90.1 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Reported earnings per share were reported at $1.46.

iPhone revenue is projected to increase from $42.6 billion in Q4 2022 to $43.8 billion in Q4 2023. iPad revenue is $6.43 billion, down from $7.17 billion in the year-ago quarter, while Mac revenue is $7.61, down from $11.5 year-over-year. Arab.

The growth of the generally reliable services branch continued, rising from $19.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $22.314 billion, and wearables, home and accessories reached $9.32 billion, down from $9.65 billion year-on-year.

Q4 period launches, including the iPhone 15 family of smartphones, an updated USB-C version of the AirPods Pro, USB-C EarPods, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, will have little impact on Q4 results. This is because all of these have been introduced in the last few weeks of the three-month period.

The next quarter, Q1 2024, will be the quarter that benefits the most from Apple’s annual iPhone updates.

In comments, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “Today Apple is pleased to report a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record in Services.” He added, “We now have our strongest lineup of products for the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon neutral Apple Watch models, a part of our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030.” A major milestone.”

“The active installed base of our devices has again reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographies, thanks to the strength of our ecosystem and unparalleled customer loyalty,” said CFO Luca Maestri.

Apple also reported its full-year results, with annual revenue falling to $383.3 billion from $394.3 billion year-over-year.

Source: appleinsider.com