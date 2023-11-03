November 3, 2023
Apple’s device sales continue to decline for the fourth consecutive quarter


Left to its own devices…well, you can let Apple’s earnings report speak for itself.

Apple’s highly anticipated fourth quarter earnings showed the fourth consecutive quarter of overall sales declines, making it clear how the macro environment is weighing on device sales. In fact, except the iPhone, sales of every other hardware product fell by Q4 2022.

The tech giant beat expectations, posting revenue of $89.5 billion in the quarter, but still declined 1% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the company’s net income grew 11% year-on-year to $23 billion.

“During the September quarter, we faced an uneven macroeconomic environment, including foreign exchange-related headwinds,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s earnings call. “We have continually adapted to circumstances beyond our control while remaining thoughtful and thoughtful on expenses.”

iPhone sales were a relief for Apple: The company made $43.8 billion in iPhone revenue for the quarter ending in September. “That’s up 3% from a year ago, and a new record for the September quarter,” Cook said during the call.

Notably, the iPhone 15 was released just days before the end of the quarter. With the all-important holiday quarter ahead, analysts will be anxiously awaiting signs that the new iPhone could boost Apple’s lineup.

Cook told CNBC that the iPhone 15 already shows more promise than last year’s iPhone 14.

“If you look at the iPhone 15 for that period and compare it to the iPhone 14 from the same time in the year-ago quarter, the iPhone 15 performed better than the iPhone 14,” he said, referring to the company’s more expensive offerings. Noting, the Pro and Pro Max “faced supply constraints due to high demand.”

Still, in the earnings call, Cook said, “It’s really too early to call the iPhone cycle… It’s really too early to tell what the upgrade rates will be and what the switcher rates will be.”

And some analysts have predicted that the iPhone 15 won’t be the boon Apple needs right now. “We believe this uncertain macro [economic] The environment, coupled with a maturing market, will lead to an uninspiring iPhone 15 cycle,” Monese Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White said in a research note ahead of Apple’s report.

