Apple's Cyber ​​Monday deals are here: Save on iPads, Apple Watches, and more

Cyber ​​Monday officially starts tomorrow, but retailers are already offering notable discounts across categories including tech, fitness, and kitchen products.

We’ve compiled the best deals on Apple products we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities over the next few days. We’ve also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Featured readers have been purchasing during the sale event.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Apple Deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We’ve also included some products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select Giftable Tech Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to make sure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

apple airtag

4.7-star average rating from 154,226 reviews on Amazon

If you lose things, Apple’s AirTags make it easy to find them. Using Apple’s FindMy app will tell you the exact direction of the AirTag, which is about the size of a coin. If you’re out of range of 33 feet, the app gives you a map coordinate instead. It doesn’t come with a strap, so it may be necessary to purchase a holder like this one from Belkin.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation, USB-C)

4.7-star average rating from 2,911 reviews on Amazon

You can find several members of the Select team wearing these wireless earbuds on any given day. In our experience, they have a crisp and clear sound and excellent noise-canceling capabilities. Our team uses them during their daily subway commute, to make calls, listen to music, and work out at the gym. This model comes with multiple ear tips in the box and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds themselves for easy adjustments in between songs.

This variant has a USB-C port for charging. (Note: Although this is 99 cents more than their all-time low and not currently their lowest price in three months, we still consider it a good deal.)

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

4.8-star average rating from 1,451 reviews on Amazon

Charge two small devices like an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch at the same time with this Apple USB-C power adapter. The forks fold into the brick making it more compact for storage and travel.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020)

4.8-star average rating from 18,651 reviews on Amazon

It is one of the thinnest, lightest and most affordable laptops from Apple. It weighs 2.8 pounds, which means in my experience it won’t weigh down a backpack or shoulder bag. Inside is Apple’s M1 chip, which offers better performance and battery life (up to 18 hours) than pre-2020 models. The keyboard is also more durable with a more distinct key click than pre-2020 models.

beats studio pro headphones

4.4-star average rating from 1,208 reviews on Amazon

lowest price ever

At half its usual price, the Beats Studio Pro are a good deal for premium noise-canceling headphones. They have active noise cancellation and transparency modes, and the same head-tracking and spatial audio features as the AirPods Pro. According to Apple, they’re available in four colors and you can use them for up to 40 hours before you need to charge them again. (Apple bought Beats in 2014.)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

4.7-star average rating from 598,272 reviews on Amazon

These AirPods are convenient and affordable. According to the brand, the buds and charging case combined result in over 24 hours of battery life. After initial setup, they automatically connect to your device, and you can control your music with voice commands using Siri.

Apple Watch SE (2023, 2nd generation)

4.6-star average rating from 2,369 reviews on Amazon

lowest price ever

Apple Watch SE is the lowest priced Apple Watch. Like the other models, it can help you track your health, fitness and sleep stats using Apple’s health and fitness apps. The display is a bit small and gets a bit blurry in strong sunlight. It also lacks the always-on display, which you can find on the Series 9. But apart from a few missing features, in my experience it offers a similar experience to Apple’s other watches.

Apple MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger

4.5-star average rating from 4,091 reviews on Amazon

This wireless charger can charge your Apple Watch and AirPods (or iPhone) at the same time. It is compact, lightweight and folds in half, making it ideal for travel. The charger comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable, but you’ll need to purchase the power adapter separately.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2023, 15-inch)

4.8-star average rating from 953 reviews on Amazon

lowest price ever

This is the first Apple MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, which makes it weigh a little more than the 13-inch version (3.3 pounds vs. 2.8), but that’s a much larger screen fit for multitasking, watching shows, and more. It also has six built-in speakers, up from four. Like the smaller version, it still has up to 18 hours of battery life, a new and improved 1080p HD camera, and multiple colors to choose from.

Flex beats wireless earbuds

4.4-star average rating from 50,158 reviews on Amazon

These earbuds connect wirelessly to your device via Bluetooth, but there is a wire in the middle of the earbud to connect them. Their battery life is 12 hours, and when you take them out or put them back in your ears they automatically turn off and start your music. They also have button controls and a microphone on the band.

Apple iPad (9th generation)

4.8-star average rating from 54,713 reviews on Amazon

This is Apple’s most affordable iPad with its lowest price ever. I’ve used it for years to watch TV shows, stream movies, reference recipes, and make video calls with family. It has the same 10-hour battery life as other iPads and comes with 64GB or 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad (10th generation)

4.8-star average rating from 7,420 reviews on Amazon

lowest price ever

This latest tablet from Apple has several improvements over the 9th generation model, including a higher resolution screen, two built-in speakers (instead of one), better cameras for video chat, and more. In my experience, having a speaker on each side of the tablet makes watching videos and TV shows more enjoyable. It is also compatible with Apple accessories like keyboard and stylus.

apple watch series 9

4.6-star average rating from 545 reviews on Amazon

lowest price ever

The latest Apple Watch Series 9 is a fitness tracker that’s always on my wrist. Like previous models, it has an always-on display with a bright and clear, water-resistant touch screen. It also syncs with Apple’s health and fitness apps to show me data about my workouts and sleep habits. The Series 9 has a new hands-free gesture called “Double Tap” that lets you control the watch by pressing your index finger and thumb together, which in my experience can be faster and simpler than tapping. The watch comes in two sizes with dozens of watch bands to choose from.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro (2023, 14-inch)

4.9-star average rating from 36 reviews at Best Buy

lowest price ever

Apple launched the new M3 MacBook Pro earlier this month, giving it better performance than more basic models when it comes to creative tasks like photo and video editing, 3D rendering, and more. It has a brighter, higher resolution screen, louder speakers, and more storage space than the MacBook Air models. According to the brand, it comes in two colors: silver and black and has a battery life of up to 18 hours.

Apple 70W Wall Charger

4.8-star average rating from 805 reviews on Amazon

lowest price ever

If this charger sounds familiar, that’s because it comes with some new MacBook Air purchases. Its output is 70W, which means it can power most of Apple’s laptops, tablets, headphones and phones. It’s compatible with many USB-C devices, and the charging cable is sold separately. The forks flip into the brick, making it easier to travel with than other bulky chargers.

apple airpods max

4.6-star average rating from 13,678 reviews on Amazon

These over-ear headphones are a favorite of many select staff members. According to the brand, they have active noise cancellation, spatial audio so you can enjoy theater-like sound quality and transparency mode that allows you to hear external noise. The cushions are made from a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam to optimize comfort and fit, plus they come with a carrying case to store them when not in use. These are available in five colours.

apple magic keyboard

4.7-star average rating from 4,502 reviews on Amazon

This wireless keyboard can easily connect to your Apple devices, and is a great fit if you’re looking to transition from using only your laptop to a full desk setup with a keyboard, mouse, and computer monitor. It’s rechargeable via Lightning cable so you won’t need to replace dead batteries.

apple magic trackpad

4.8-star average rating from 3,821 reviews on Amazon

If you’re using an iMac or Mac Pro but still want to be able to perform movements and shortcuts like a laptop, this trackpad can help bridge that gap. The trackpad is approximately 6.3 inches wide and 4.5 inches high, which is slightly larger than the trackpads built into Apple’s MacBooks. It connects to your computer via Bluetooth or a wired cable.

Apple Mac Mini M2 Desktop Computer (2023)

4.7-star average rating from 579 reviews on Amazon

Apple has a roster of popular laptops for a wide range of users, so it’s easy to forget that this handheld desktop computer is their most affordable option. The Mac mini has plenty of ports on the back for a computer monitor, accessories, and more. This model has Apple’s M2 chip with 256GB of internal storage.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Apple Sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber ​​Monday Apple sales we think you’ll want to know about.

Amazon: Upto 25% off best Buy:Up to 31% off Target: Upto 25% off wal-mart: Upto 33% off B&H Photo:Up to 39% off

When is Cyber ​​Monday 2023?

Cyber ​​Monday occurs every year on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber ​​Monday 2023 falls on November 27. But experts say Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They are turned into doorbuster deals over several weeks, and some early sales begin in October or November. Over the next few days, we’ll keep you updated on new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you might want to wait to buy.

Does Apple do Cyber ​​Monday sales?

Yes, but usually not in the form of direct discounts or product markdowns on your site. This year, the brand is offering gift cards on purchases made directly on Apple.com. For example, shoppers receive a $100 gift card if they purchase a new iPad Pro.

You can find Apple products on sale at other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Why trust selection?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for more than two years. To score the best Cyber ​​Monday Apple deals, they find discounted products either at their lowest price ever or at their lowest price in three months.

