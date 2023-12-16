Apple's cool new update can protect your iPhone from public attacks

When Apple released iOS 17.2 on Monday, December 11, it had a lot to recommend it. You can read the full list of new features, including the much-anticipated Journal app, here on Forbes. And check out my guide on whether you should upgrade to it here. And now, it turns out there’s another feature in the update – and it’s definitely worth it as it could prevent your iPhone from getting hacked in public.

A new update from Apple may keep your iPhone from getting ruined in public. David Phelan

Have you ever heard of Flipper Zero? No? Don’t worry, you are not alone. It’s an electronic device, described by ZDNet this way: “It’s a $169 multifunctional device that can interact with the physical world with digital interfaces. It can emulate RFID and NFC cards, analyze radio protocols, mimic remote controls, and more. It’s like a “digital Swiss Army knife” for cybersecurity enthusiasts, tinkerers, and those interested in exploring the digital side of their environment.

More from ForbesiOS 17.2: Apple suddenly issues new urgent update warning to iPhone users

This is a pentesting tool, which does nothing to ensure that your Montblanc is writing smoothly. No, a pen test is short for penetration test and it means a simulated attack on a computer system to assess its security.

There is some firmware for the Flipper Zero, called Extreme, which means it can spam some distant iPhones. The device can flood the iPhone with Bluetooth connection information so fast that the iPhone freezes and requires a reboot. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes at ZDNet explains: “Using the built-in BLE spam app, Flipper Zero can flood the iPhone with popups, ultimately resulting in an iOS lock. In other words, it’s within 30 feet of the attacker. ‘Can perform a denial of service (DoS) attack on any and all iPhones in range.’

If you are concerned about using your iPhone in a public place, you would be wise to be cautious. As 9to5Mac reports, “Threat actors have reportedly used malicious Flipper Zero devices to carry out anonymous DoS attacks on trains, coffee shops, and concert venues.”

However, the good news is that the panic is now over for users with iOS 17.2. Apple seems to have devised a way to defeat the problem “by installing a mechanism to prevent popups from flooding the device,” says Kingsley-Hughes. “Although some popups still appear, which is annoying and may cause confusion to some users, the never-ending stream that floods the iPhone has been cut off.”

This means that this unpleasant hack will no longer touch the iPhone, provided that you have updated to iOS 17.2, which is available for all iPhones of 2018 and later, i.e. iPhone XR, iPhone XS and the following series: iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, as well as the second and third generation iPhone SE.

True, the chances of having Flipper Zero operated by a malicious user are slim. But now, it seems the threat is over.