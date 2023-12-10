Apple’s competency lies at its core

After years of wondering how Apple could recover from the loss of its true innovation engine in Steve Jobs, it has become more and more clear that Apple has discovered something potentially even more important to its long-term success. Have installed it.

This week Apple reached a market cap valuation of more than $3 trillion with a “T”.

An amazing achievement, and one that many people would never have imagined possible by any company. Nevertheless, Apple has achieved this feat despite many adversities, while continuing to provide a stable and consistent strategy for the future.

Why and how has Apple been able to achieve such a feat? This is a lesson for many companies to study, but it may actually work best in the retail industry.

A few years ago, I wrote about Apple’s innovation challenges and lamented the corresponding future, but I overlooked a critical success factor for Apple’s long-term success: its core—iOS.

Yes… iOS, Apple’s exceptionally well-designed operating system, integrates all of its hardware components – from phones to laptops and other devices.

The system is so beautiful that I recall a unique experience from 2015 when I was sitting in an airport food court and listening to two men over the age of 70 discussing how to download an app and it is so easy. I was reminded of this recently when I was talking to my mother, now 90, about how much she loved playing, downloading, and exploring games on her iPad.

Simpler, easier, better!

At its core, that’s what Apple has done: democratized technology and software, simplifying what a few years ago would have required a computer expert to understand.

Nowadays anyone can do it. And, what do you do if there is a problem? Simple, restart it. Its basic system is simple, easy and better.

Which brings me to the retail industry.

How can this core value proposition be determined by a retailer or brand and applied to their business? You don’t have to look far to see success—Kohl’s.

A few years ago, Kohl’s, under the leadership of Michel Gass (recently announced as the new CEO of Levi’s), launched a series of major strategic initiatives very focused on their core customer. These include Amazon drop-offs for returns before the pandemic in 2017, and the Sephora store-within-a-store concept and rollout a few years later, to name just two. Initially, critics questioned the Amazon drop-off strategy and whether Kohl’s was positioning itself to be purchased by Amazon, but it has become clear that the leadership strategy was to serve Kohl’s customer by improving their experience. Made simpler, easier and better!

I recently wrote about a similar strategy that the new CEO of Tractor Supply implemented to better serve his customers, which involved burning wood for fireplaces.

The keys to all these strategies seem to be very aligned. Everyone has shown a keen interest in knowing the wants and needs of their customers and how to deliver it in a simpler, easier, better approach.

