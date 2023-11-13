(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc.’s declining sales in China are providing another local Android smartphone maker with an opportunity to win over customers and investors.

Most read from Bloomberg

Xiaomi Corp. has added about $20 billion in market value since the June low on enthusiasm over its latest handset as well as its entry into electric vehicles and other businesses. The Hong Kong-listed stock rose more than 60% in that period, making it the best performer on the Hang Seng Tech Index.

Chinese Android makers are capitalizing on Apple’s decline in revenue in the country, even amid signs that Asia’s biggest smartphone market is starting to bottom out after years of decline.

Xiaomi’s 14 series has received over one million orders since its launch in late October. After Huawei Technologies Co.’s success with the Mate 60 Pro, this is the second stellar launch of a Chinese smartphone in the last few months. Huawei is unlisted, but investors are buying shares of its suppliers.

Huawei Fuels $34 Billion China Stock Boom in Rare Hot Trades

While Xiaomi’s stock has been buoyed by strong orders for the 14 series, some analysts say it is poised to climb even higher. EVs and so-called “artificial intelligence of things” are seen as potential additional catalysts.

Gokul Hariharan, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., upgraded in a note last week, writing, “We believe the next six months will be bullish with early expectations for a shift in smartphone and AIoT growth and Xiaomi’s electric vehicle entry.” There is a business opportunity in months.” Stock for overweight.

Other Wall Street firms, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc., have signaled an end to China’s smartphone slowdown and the possibility of a recovery next year. Huawei’s surprisingly strong comeback has helped whet Chinese consumers’ appetite for innovative local products.

“Huawei is clearly moving forward after its new product launches with unique camera functions and satellite calling,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, fund manager at GAM Investment Management. “iPhone sales are slowing in China at the moment, as many consumers don’t see much improvement in functionality in the new iPhone.”

UBS strategists prefer China’s internet stocks over US Big Tech

Xiaomi’s 14 series features an advanced camera, as well as the latest Qualcomm Inc. processor and an innovative operating system called HyperOS that is designed to connect smartphones to auto, appliances, and other AIoT devices.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Tseng, while Huawei is likely to gain the most share among Chinese brands in the current smartphone cycle, Xiaomi’s technology should help it fend off rivals including Oppo and Vivo next year. “Moreover, the potential growth opportunity in overseas markets will favor Xiaomi, which has the best overseas presence among all Chinese phone vendors,” he said.

Tech experts say the surge in Xiaomi shares since the release of the 14 series has pushed them into overbought territory. But market watchers say stocks could move higher due to upcoming catalysts, including Singles Day and third-quarter results due on Nov. 20.

“Xiaomi is the only top-five smartphone brand to see quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year shipment growth in Q3 2023, as it strengthened its position in key markets such as China and India,” Counterpoint Research wrote in a note. Is it.”

The company recorded a “historic high” gross merchandise value for Singles Day, helped by a strong performance from 14 chains, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Timothy Moe wrote in a note.

There are other ways to commercialize this idea, as – like Apple and Huawei – Xiaomi has its own ecosystem of suppliers. Among Xiaomi’s key component makers, mainland-listed Will Semiconductor Co. and OFILM Group Co. have both climbed in the past month.

Top Tech Stories

China’s Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com reported sales surge for Singles Day, as the e-commerce giants offered deep discounts to attract consumers to the country’s shopping festival.

Meta Platform Inc. is close to reaching a deal that will bring its mixed reality headset to China through a partnership with Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Two prototype low-Earth orbit satellites made by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, lifted off Saturday on a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com