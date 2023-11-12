Apple's bug-fix week was part of an effort to reduce future OS problems

article hero image

A report says that a week-long pause on development of Apple’s next-generation operating system and instead debugging the code was necessary to ensure that iOS 18, macOS 15 and other releases have bug-free releases. Have the best chance.

In late October, Apple software chief Craig Federighi implemented a one-week pause on development of its next round of operating systems, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. This pause was used to fix bugs and improve the performance of elements produced by Apple’s software team, and was lifted shortly thereafter with normal development resuming.

Mark Gurman, writing for bloomberg Sunday’s “Power On” newsletter points out that this isn’t the first time Apple has done something like this, as bugs have been a problem for the company before.

Apple’s release of iOS 18 and its other operating systems in 2024 will apparently be “more important than usual” as Apple attempts to catch up with others in the generative AI space. Furthermore, with the belief that there will be “no major advancements” in the hardware for the iPhone 16, the operating system will have to be even more impressive than usual.

Apple previously made changes to its processes in 2019, a time when iPhones were plagued with software glitches at launch, and after that the company had to postpone several features scheduled for iOS 12 to iOS 13.

The week-long pause came after Apple achieved an important milestone in the development of iOS 18 and macOS 15, namely the completion of the first internal versions that include the main major new features. After this first period, called M1, Apple took a one-week break to debug before the next phase, M2.

Each of the four phases occurring before WWDC typically consists of four weeks of feature development followed by two of bug fixes. In fact, the pause added an extra week of bug fixing to M1.

In the grand scheme of development, the extra week should have no impact on the overall release time of the operating system. Instead, it should allow less time for last-minute bug fixes.

While bug fixing is generally part of development overall, Apple has taken steps to try to reduce the presence of bugs in its in-development software.

Craig Federighi adopted a policy in 2019 that was internally referred to as “The Pact” by his division. The policy is summarized as, “We will never knowingly allow construction degradation to occur. And when we find them, we will correct them immediately.”

The decree essentially meant that if a bug or a new feature breaks something else within the operating system, the bug should be fixed as a priority.

There is a possibility that the introduction of “ambitious and compelling” features, according to an internal description by Apple’s senior management, may prove to produce more bugs than is acceptable, necessitating additional bug-fix weeks.

Source: appleinsider.com