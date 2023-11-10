Apple's ad-free Amazon presence sparks digital ad dynamics inquiry

[Investopedia]

Apple’s Amazon product pages feature a minimalist, ad-free design due to a 2018 agreement that drew mixed reactions from industry competitors and highlighted the complexities of digital advertising negotiations.

In a recent lawsuit against Amazon, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accused the e-commerce giant and its former CEO Jeff Bezos of flooding irrelevant ads, called “junk ads,” in order to increase profits. . However, one notable exception to this trend are Apple product pages on Amazon, which remain relatively ad-free.

According to an internal email, Apple demanded that Amazon exclusively display its latest products in search results and maintain clean product pages without non-Apple recommendations.

The emails show that Amazon agreed to allow Apple to sell a wide range of products directly and prevent counterfeit sales. Email correspondence titled “WW Framework Terms” revealed that Apple wanted a clean presentation to avoid promoting competing brands.

Apple claims that the agreement was intended to address significant counterfeit and safety issues on Amazon’s marketplace, and that by providing accurate content on Apple product pages, it has reduced the sales of counterfeit and unsafe Apple products on Amazon.

Although most of the emails have been redacted, what has been revealed is that Apple was allowed to purchase slots that would normally contain advertisements. This resulted in clean page layouts with minimal or no advertising until the bottom of the page, unlike other brands.

Amazon’s advertising team told business Insider That they were not authorized to provide this type of service.

“We shy away from companies that want to buy up all the advertising slots,” said one salesman. “I have never seen that kind of authority, nor do I have the authority to give it.”

The clean presentation of Apple product pages on Amazon, free of clutter and competing advertisements, has drawn attention and criticism from some of Apple’s rivals, including Samsung. Search results for Apple products like iPhones and iPads also display a similarly streamlined experience, unlike competitors like Samsung and Sony, which often feature multiple sponsored ads.

Another member of the Amazon advertising team says the company had tested similar search offerings in recent years. However, it appears that the test will no longer apply.

Source: appleinsider.com