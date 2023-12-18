Apple will suddenly stop selling Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in a few days

Apple is going to stop selling two models of smartwatches, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9, in the United States, so if you want to buy one during the holidays, you need to move fast. Here’s everything you need to know.

Sales of Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 are about to stop. David Phelan

Why is Apple stopping sales?

The reason for this is what Apple describes as an agency order and litigation. It relates to a long-running dispute with medical technology company Masimo over the Apple Watch’s blood oxygen sensor technology. It has never removed Apple Watches from shelves before.

This story was first reported by 9to5Mac after Apple released a statement, which has now also been sent to me.

More from ForbesApple introduces surprise free offer for all iPhone 14 users

Removing a product from sale is a drastic step, and Apple is taking pre-emptive action due to an International Trade Commission order related to Apple Watches with blood oxygen monitoring capabilities.

When is this happening?

This week. Sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Apple.com will end on Thursday, December 21 at 3PM ET. In-store purchases or pickup of online orders from Apple.com will close at the end of the day on Sunday, December 24. ,

Are these all Apple Watches?

No, these are two of the three models sold by Apple. The third, the Apple Watch SE, is unaffected because it doesn’t have the blood oxygen monitoring at the center of the controversy, a feature Apple introduced with the Series 6. Apple Watches with blood oxygen monitoring that have already been sold are also not affected, they will continue to work as they should.

Is it everywhere?

No, it’s only in the US, and sales are only from Apple. You will also be able to buy it from other sources like Amazon until the stock lasts.

Is it forever?

This seems unlikely, and Apple is describing it as a pause. The presidential review period expires on Dec. 25, so if the Biden administration decides to rescind the decision, sales could resume, though it’s unclear how soon. This would be a good outcome for Apple, but it seems unlikely, though not impossible. Apple could appeal, or reach a settlement with Massimo.

Whatever the outcome of the presidential review period, it is a serious matter. In short: If you want an Apple Watch with blood monitoring, you better move fast.

More from ForbesApple iPhone 16 Pro includes cool new features, design changes, insiders claim

What has Apple said?

Here is its full statement:

“The President’s review period is in progress regarding an order of the U.S. International Trade Commission on a technical intellectual property dispute related to Apple Watch devices with a blood oxygen feature. Although the review period won’t end until December 25, Apple is already taking steps to comply with the ruling. This includes stopping sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 apple.com Starting December 21st, and from Apple retail locations after December 24th.

Apple teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features. Apple strongly disagrees with this order and is pursuing a number of legal and technical options to ensure that the Apple Watch remains available to customers.

If the order is upheld, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible.

More than what we have.