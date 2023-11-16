Apple will solve the iPhone 15’s biggest problem with this technology in the iPhone 16 – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

In response to overheating issues iPhone 15 model, Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly developing a hardware solution for its upcoming iPhone 16 models. The solution is said to include a graphene heat sink.

What happened: Although Apple has mitigated the overheating problem of the iPhone 15 with a software update, the tech giant is reportedly planning a more robust cooling solution for it. iPhone 16,

According to Tipster Kosutami, Apple’s plans include the integration of graphene heat sinks in the iPhone 16 with a metal battery casing. Use of metal improves heat dissipation.

Graphene, on the other hand, has exceptional thermal conductivity, providing a more effective solution than traditional heat sinks, especially given the compact design of the iPhone.

While Apple has investigated various cooling methods, including vapor chambers and magnets, these options would require considerable design changes and increased costs.

why it matters: The iPhone 15 Pro’s new titanium design and A17 Pro chipset led to many complaints of overheating. The phone’s temperature reportedly reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit, which has been confirmed by multiple users and tests.

Subsequently, Apple released an iOS update in October to address the overheating problem. Early benchmark tests showed that Apple’s fix of the overheating issue had no impact on the performance of the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The proposed graphene heat sink in the iPhone 16 is a clear sign that Apple is taking serious steps to prevent similar issues from happening again. Whether this will work or not remains to be seen.

