November 24, 2023
Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for Black Friday, but running out quickly


written by Amina Khan, commerce writer with more than five years of experience covering culture and wellness. Her work has appeared in Elle, Teen Vogue, and The Cut.

Updated on November 24, 2023

For the tech lovers out there, we’ve got an Amazon Black Friday deal you can’t ignore. Right now, the Apple Series 8 Watch is 12% off the retail price, and that’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Act now to get the popular watch with Midnight Aluminum Case for only $350, $50 less than the list price. The Series 8 Apple Watch is ideal for tracking your health. With this wearable device, you can monitor your body temperature and blood oxygen levels, take an ECG, and even track your sleeping habits. Apart from these incredible features, the watch is crack-resistant and swim-proof.

Is this Apple Watch Series 8 deal worth it?

When we tested it, we found that the Apple Watch Series 8 has smoother lines and a better fit. It is reliable, responsive and never breaks down. It’s no wonder our tester called it the “best smartwatch on the market.” Thanks to its great build quality, useful keyboard, and potentially life-saving detection features, the Series 8 is one of our favorite smartwatches of 2023. It can take an ECG, monitor your sleep cycle, contact emergency services if you’re in a car. Accidents, and much more.

Usually priced at $399, the Apple Watch Series 8 is available at a 12% discount during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, allowing you to save $50. Don’t miss your chance to get this watch when it’s on sale!

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Source: reviewed.usatoday.com



