Apple Watch: Get your watch before potential Christmas Day US import ban

There is a possibility of import ban on Apple Watch in America. Here’s what you need to know before it potentially takes effect on Christmas Day, 2023.

The Biden administration has entered into its 60-day review window, following a recommendation from the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to ban imports of the Apple Watch into the United States in late October. If the administration believes the Apple Watch import ban should go forward, it would restrict what Apple Watches the company can import into the United States through the end of 2023.

The timing of the order means the White House effectively has until Christmas Day to make its decision on the matter.

Apple Watch import ban: the story so far

Medical company Massimo filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in 2020, claiming Apple stole trade secrets and infringed patents with the blood pulse oximeter in the Apple Watch. This was followed by a filing by the US International Trade Commission in 2021.

Massimo accused Apple of unfairly copying the blood oxygen sensing feature of its products.

It was also argued by Massimo that the American public would not be affected by an import ban on the Apple Watch because the sensor is “not necessary to the public health or welfare.” This was due to Apple’s fine-print warnings that the sensor’s measurements “should not be relied upon for medical purposes,” Massimo announced.

Although the District Court case ended in a mistrial and has not been restarted, the ITC ruled in favor of Massimo in January.

On October 26, the ITC issued its order that will bar Apple from importing any Apple Watch models that infringe Masimo’s patents after a full review. That decision triggered a 60-day review period for the White House.

An Apple spokesperson said, “Massimo attempted to misappropriate the ITC to keep a potentially life-saving product from millions of American consumers, while paving the way for its own watch that mimics Apple’s.” “Although today’s decision will have no immediate impact on Apple Watch sales, we believe it should be reversed, and we will continue our efforts to appeal.”

Apple Watch import ban: what’s next?

The White House’s 60-day decision period does not guarantee that a ban on Apple Watch imports will actually take place, but it is likely that it will.

If the Biden administration agrees, the import and sales ban on previously imported devices will be implemented starting December 25, the end of Apple’s peak sales period. This will include stopping the import of the affected models, as well as stopping their sale within the United States.

If left unopposed, the Apple Watch import ban would theoretically last until the patent expires in August 2028.

In the case that the White House imposes an Apple Watch import ban, Apple can still appeal the decision, but it cannot do so until the 60-day period has ended. Due to the lengthy nature of the appeals process, Apple may have to wait a long time for the ban to be lifted.

Additionally, filing an appeal with the Federal Circuit would likely include a request by Apple to block the ban while another review takes place. However, there is no guarantee that the Apple Watch import ban will be temporarily lifted by that court.

What does the Apple Watch import ban mean for consumers?

If the Apple Watch import ban is implemented, simply put, the selection of Apple Watch models that US consumers can purchase will suddenly become much smaller.

The Apple Watch import ban will only affect models that allegedly infringe patents, which will include the Apple Watch Series 6 and later models. Earlier models and the Apple Watch SE do not offer this feature and are unaffected.

Under the ITC order, the ban only applies to Apple Watch on Christmas Day. New units purchased before the implementation of the Apple Watch import ban will still be legal for use by consumers.

Apple’s warranty will also operate as normal, so any devices purchased within warranty can still be serviced by the company.

Consumers in other areas not affected by ITC will not feel the impact of the ban.

What can Apple do?

As it has done for other import or sales restrictions in the past, Apple will almost certainly appeal the order and do whatever it can to get it lifted. With the United States being such a big market, it has a vested interest in doing this.

However, since this could be a lengthy and expensive process, Apple wouldn’t necessarily want to give up the US as the only market where it can’t sell the Apple Watch.

Another way to get around the Apple Watch import restriction is to replace the Apple Watch itself.

Rather than keep the feature in its current state, Apple may remove it from future models. If there are no infringing components inside the Apple Watch, it is not affected by the import ban, like the Apple Watch SE.

Apple may also come up with an alternative way to execute the function in the Apple Watch, although this would likely increase research and development costs. This may take a lot more time to execute and actually enforce than fighting a legal battle.

For now, the company and consumers can just wait and see what the Biden administration will do about it.

Then again, with its lobbying power, there may still be a chance of a Christmas miracle for Apple’s personal computing device, if it plays its cards right.

